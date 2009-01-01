Home | News | General | Angry Man United fans want club chiefs to take 1 decision on Solskjaer after FA Cup exit
Why Atiku's DG Daniel resigned from PDP, politics
I was moved to tears - Small Doctor says as he visits survivors of Lagos building collapse in hospital (photos)

Angry Man United fans want club chiefs to take 1 decision on Solskjaer after FA Cup exit



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- Manchester United were defeated 2-1 against Wolves in the FA Cup

- The embarrassing loss saw United crash out of the tournament as Wolves sealed a place in the semis

- A section of United fans have now come out to demand for the sacking of Solskjaer as manager

Barely two weeks ago Manchester United fans were in ecstatic mood after the Premier League side dumped Paris Saint-Germain out of the Champions League.

Convinced with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's performance, the fans started a campaign, urging United board to make the manager's deal permanent.

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 95 of 95