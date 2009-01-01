Home | News | General | Angry Man United fans want club chiefs to take 1 decision on Solskjaer after FA Cup exit

- Manchester United were defeated 2-1 against Wolves in the FA Cup

- The embarrassing loss saw United crash out of the tournament as Wolves sealed a place in the semis

- A section of United fans have now come out to demand for the sacking of Solskjaer as manager

Barely two weeks ago Manchester United fans were in ecstatic mood after the Premier League side dumped Paris Saint-Germain out of the Champions League.

Convinced with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's performance, the fans started a campaign, urging United board to make the manager's deal permanent.

The Norwegian tactician replaced Jose Mourinho in December on interim capacity, and has since revolutionised the Red Devils, suffering ust two defeats in the domestic league.

However, the two defeats have happened back-to-back, first to Arsenal at the Emirates in a league match and against Wolves in the FA Cup quarter finals on Saturday night, March 16.

The defeats have now seen a section of Man United fans turn their back against Solskjaer, with some warning United hierarchy against hiring the former Molde FK boss on permanent capacity.

They took to social media to vent about the Red Devils' lethargic performance against the Nuno Espirito Santo-tutored side, criticising Solskjaer's tactical decisions during the match.

@luckylavo_na wondered if United's factory settings had been restored.

@THOMASSHAW123 tweeted: "Enough is enough #oleout."

@CAbsalm questioned the Norwegian's tactical decisions in his substitutions during Wolves defeat.

PAY ATTENTION:Install Pitch Football app for FREE to instantly access stats, news and live updates

However, others jumped to Ole's defence, insisting the manager did not deserve the criticism after a bright start to life at Old Trafford.

Be that as it may, reports in the UK still contend Solskjaer remains United's top choice manager on permanent capacity despite being linked to Spurs' Mauricio Pochettino.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wolves cruised to a 2-1 victory over Man United in the FA Cup quarter-final clash on Saturday, March 16, to reach the semi-finals.

The encounter at the Molineux Stadium saw the Red Devils makes four changes from the squad that lost to Arsenal in last weekend’s Premier League tie with shot-stopper Sergio Romero alongside the trio of Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Ander Herrera earn at starting XI spot.

Man United had the first chance to net the opener in the 13th minute, but Marcus Rashford’s distant strike was not strong enough to trouble John Ruddy, who was spot on to make a save.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better.

I scored more frequently than Rashidi Yekini - Segun Odegbami | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...