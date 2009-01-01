Home | News | General | I was moved to tears - Small Doctor says as he visits survivors of Lagos building collapse in hospital (photos)

It was indeed a black Wednesday in Lagos on March 13, when over 69 children were reported to have been trapped in a three-storey building, which collapsed. The building located in Itafaji area of Lagos Island was reported to be a residential building with several apartments.

Following the accident, rescue mission was ongoing and scores of residents joined in assisting emergency services in saving the children from the debris. It was gathered that outgoing Lagos governor, Ambode visited the area as the victims were being rescued but did not get a welcome from the angry residents.

Legit.ng correspondent on ground at the scene of the incident reported that the people expressed their displeasure at the spate of building collapse in the area, and angrily asked the governor to leave as they believed the state government is the architect of the recurring incident.

As the survivors receive treatment at Lagos state general hospital, several Nigerians have paid a visit and showed support and care for the children. One of such is Nigerian singer, Small Doctor who visited the children and many other survivors of the building collapse recently.

Small Doctor who seemed to have had a good time encouraging the kids, shared the photos on his official Instagram page and revealed that he was moved to tears when he heard about the incident.

The Omo Better adviced that the the children need all the care and support they can get and he has played his own part.

In like manner, Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari also paid a visit to the survivors of the building collapse in Lagos. She demonstrated her sympathy towards victims of the the Ita-Faji building collapse.

She also visited women and children wards of the hospital, prayed to God to grant the families that lost loved ones the fortitude to bear the loss.

