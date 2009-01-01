Home | News | General | Zidane explains why Keylor Navas started ahead of Thibaut Courtois against Celta Vigo
Zidane explains why Keylor Navas started ahead of Thibaut Courtois against Celta Vigo



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- Zinedine Zidane disclosed he dropped Thibaut Courtois for Real Madrid 2-0 win over Celta Vigo to make Keylor Navas to ‘feel important’

- Courtois was on the bench for 90 minutes in Zidane’s first game at Real Madrid

- Keylor Navas kept a clean sheet as Los Blancos sealed a 2-0 win over Celta

Zinedine Zidane says he 'axed' Thibaut Courtois from the starting XI in Real Madrid’s 2-0 win over Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu to accord Keylor Navas some respect.

The Frenchman was excited after claiming his first victory in his second spell as manager with two in the second stanza from Isco and Gareth Bale.

Ahead of the encounter, Zidane handed Navas his fourth game in the La Liga this season, naming Courtois among the subs.

