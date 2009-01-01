Home | News | General | Zidane explains why Keylor Navas started ahead of Thibaut Courtois against Celta Vigo

- Zinedine Zidane disclosed he dropped Thibaut Courtois for Real Madrid 2-0 win over Celta Vigo to make Keylor Navas to ‘feel important’

- Courtois was on the bench for 90 minutes in Zidane’s first game at Real Madrid

- Keylor Navas kept a clean sheet as Los Blancos sealed a 2-0 win over Celta

Zinedine Zidane says he 'axed' Thibaut Courtois from the starting XI in Real Madrid’s 2-0 win over Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu to accord Keylor Navas some respect.

The Frenchman was excited after claiming his first victory in his second spell as manager with two in the second stanza from Isco and Gareth Bale.

Ahead of the encounter, Zidane handed Navas his fourth game in the La Liga this season, naming Courtois among the subs.

Speaking moments after the game Zidane explained he wanted the Costa Rica international to enjoy playing time.

“Keylor… I like him but I like Courtois as well,” stressed Zidane.

“Thibaut has shown that he is a great goalkeeper but I want Keylor to feel important too.

‘I haven’t forgotten what he’s accomplished here. He’s played less until now and he should play [more often].

“The same goes for Marcelo as what I said about Keylor.

“It does not matter if it’s Courtois, Reguilon or the one who took Isco’s place.

‘What I want is to get all the players back to their level.

“Today Keylor played, and Thibaut will play too, and we have Luca as third keeper.

“Madrid need two, three, four great keepers. So the coach always has the problem, but I will count on both until the end of the season, then we will see,” Zidane submitted.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane dropped goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois for Saturday's Spanish La Liga game against Celta Vigo.

Forward Gareth Bale also made a return to the first team in what will be Zidane's first game since he returned to the Santiago Bernabeu.

In his last game in charge of Real Madrid before he left last year, Zinedine Zidane would have Gareth Bale to thank for the two goals he scored against Liverpool in the UCL final.

