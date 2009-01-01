Home | News | General | Barcelona eye mega £100m move for 2018 World Cup winner who also plays in Spain

Spanish La Liga champions Barcelona are reportedly ready to go for the signing of Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann immediately the season comes to an end.

The Catalan giants are said to be plotting a fresh move for the France international as they close in on yet another La Liga title.

Last summer, Antoine Griezmann was reported to be on the verge of joining Barcelona in what could have been a mega move, but he ended up signing a new deal at Atletico.

Brazilian football star Philippe Coutinho is likely to make a return back to the Premier League, and Barcelona want Griezmann as a replacement for the former Liverpool man.

Barcelona must now be aware of Antoine Griezmann's release clause of £100 million if they want to sign him this summer.

The Catalans are currently topping the Spanish La Liga standings with 63 points after 27 games played so far this term.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Barcelona are considering selling defender Samuel Umtiti when the ongoing La Liga season comes to an end.

This latest development is now expected to be a cheering news for Manchester United and Manchester City who are said to be interested in signing the Frenchman.

Samuel Umtiti has only just returned to full fitness from a knee injury but the Catalan giants may be ready to let him go this summer.

