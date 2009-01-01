Home | News | General | Barcelona eye mega £100m move for 2018 World Cup winner who also plays in Spain
Barcelona eye mega £100m move for 2018 World Cup winner who also plays in Spain



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 29 minutes ago
- Antoine Griezmann could be on his way to Barcelona this summer from Atletico Madrid

- Barcelona are planning to lure the France international to the club in a mega deal

- The Catalans are currently topping the La Liga standings and on the verge of winning the title

Spanish La Liga champions Barcelona are reportedly ready to go for the signing of Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann immediately the season comes to an end.

The Catalan giants are said to be plotting a fresh move for the France international as they close in on yet another La Liga title.

Last summer, Antoine Griezmann was reported to be on the verge of joining Barcelona in what could have been a mega move, but he ended up signing a new deal at Atletico.

