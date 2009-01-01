Home | News | General | Ogun APC governor-elect Dapo Abiodun visits ex-Atiku campaign DG Gbenga Daniel (photos)

- Ogun state governor-elect Dapo Abiodun visited ex-governor Gbenga Daniel on Saturday, March 16

- Abiodun confirmed the visit in a tweet on his official Twitter handle and said it was a 'thank you' move

- Gbenga Daniel had urged PDP supporters in Remo, Ogun state to vote en masse for the APC candidate and he eventually won

The governor-elect of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun, has paid a thank-you visit to former Director-General of the opposition PDP's presidential campaign organisation, Gbenga Daniel.

Abiodun visited Daniel, who is also an ex-governor of the state, on Saturday, March 16 and confirmed the visit in a tweet on his official Twitter handle.

He tweeted:

Recall that Daniel, a chieftain of opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), directed the supporters of the party in Remo, Ogun state, to vote for the governorship candidate of the APC, Dapo Abiodun, on Saturday, March 9.

Daniel made this known in a statement he issued on Thursday, March 7.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported also that Gbenga Daniel, has since officially resigned from the PDP and active politics.

Stating that his resolve in this regard is entirely personal, the former governor of Ogun state said that he plans to give his attention to vocations and endeavours of life.

In a letter made available to Legit.ng, Gbenga Daniel said: "This is to inform you of my intention to resign from active and partisan politics with effect from today, the 14th day of March, 2019."

