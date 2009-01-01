Home | News | General | Ogun APC governor-elect Dapo Abiodun visits ex-Atiku campaign DG Gbenga Daniel (photos)
Ogun APC governor-elect Dapo Abiodun visits ex-Atiku campaign DG Gbenga Daniel (photos)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 39 minutes ago
- Ogun state governor-elect Dapo Abiodun visited ex-governor Gbenga Daniel on Saturday, March 16

- Abiodun confirmed the visit in a tweet on his official Twitter handle and said it was a 'thank you' move

- Gbenga Daniel had urged PDP supporters in Remo, Ogun state to vote en masse for the APC candidate and he eventually won

The governor-elect of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun, has paid a thank-you visit to former Director-General of the opposition PDP's presidential campaign organisation, Gbenga Daniel.

Abiodun visited Daniel, who is also an ex-governor of the state, on Saturday, March 16 and confirmed the visit in a tweet on his official Twitter handle.

He tweeted:

