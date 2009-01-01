Home | News | General | Nigerian photographer Sam fakes asthma attack to overpower two robbers in Rivers

With the alarming rate of insecurity and unemployment, millions of Nigerians and their families have at one point or the other been attacked by robbers. Either you are travelling or in the comfort of your homes, you can be robbed of your hard earned belongings.

A Nigerian photographer, Samsplashz, has narrated his ordeal with dare-devil robbers on his way from Owerri in Imo state where he had gone to attend a wedding to Port Harcourt in Rivers state.

According to Samsplashz, he had boarded the car around 8.20pm. In the car were two guys and four ladies unknown to them that the two guys with them sitting in front were robbers until they started dragging the steering wheel with the driver when they were almost at Rivers state.

The robbers eventually overpowered the driver after much struggle, asked everybody in the car to lie die and submit their personal belongings to them. The photographer revealed that they collected their phones, money and cameras.

He narrated further that when he noticed they were about leaving the scene, he faked he suffered an asthma attack and was crying out for an inhaler.

Photographer fakes asthma attack to overpower robbers.

He said his dying state left the robbers confused which helped them realise they robbers carried no arm with them. So he said he grabbed one of them while his colleague overpowered the second robber and a fight and struggle ensued for over 30 minutes before help could come to them.

Photographer fakes asthma attack to overpower robbers.

Samsplashz thanked the police officers who came to their rescue for their professionalism while also appreciating God for the courage to carry out such a stunt and overpower robbers.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that radio personality, N6, shared a photo of one of the new techniques armed robbers use to break into homes with burglary proof.

Based on the photo, robbers now use car jacks to dent and widen burglary proofs installed to gain access to homes and even offices without disturbing the occupants to open their doors.

