Cristiano Ronaldo missing in action as Genoa hand Juventus first Serie A defeat



- Genoa vs Juventus:saw the home-side take the lead through Stefano Sturaro, a former Juventus player

- Juventus struggled with Cristiano Ronaldo rested as Paulo Dybala had a goal disallowed by VAR for an offside

- The Bianconeri remain 18 points clear at the top of Serie A table despite the defeat

Genoa defeated Juventus 2-0 defeat in their first Serie A defeat of the 2018-19 campaign on Sunday, March 17, at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

The encounter saw the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo missing from the Old Lady’s matchday squad after their Champions League heroics last week

The home-side were in the front foot fight from the start of the contest and almost took the lead after in the 17th minute when Antonio Sanabria had space to punish, but his effort the box was well read by Juventus shot-stopper, Martin Caceres.

