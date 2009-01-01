Home | News | General | Rampaging militants go on killing spree in Plateau state

- Miyetti Allah and Fulani youths have accused local militia in Plateau state of killing and rustling over 100 of their cattle

- MACBAN chairman in Plateau Nura Abdullahi provided photo evidence of the incident and said the matter has been reported to relevant security agencies

- Spokesman of Nigerian Army's Operation Safe Haven in Plateau state also confirmed the attack while assuring that soldiers are on the trail of the perpetrators

Local militia in Plateau have been accused by Fulani leaders of killing 81 cows and rustling 32 others somewhere near the Collage of Accountancy in Kwall, Bassa local government area of the north-central state.

Daily Trust reports that the Fulani leaders who made the accusation at the weekend were the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) and the Jonde Jam Fulani Youth Association of Nigeria.

The groups, who described the attack as unprovoked, said the incident occurred on Thursday, March 14.

Plateau state chairman of MACBAN, Muhammad Nura Abdullahi provided pictures of the dead cows and told media men that some cattle were shot dead while others were matcheted. The police, he said, he has been notified.

“OPSH sector 6 is aware and I personally reported to the Commissioner of Police, who advised that I take the matter to the DPO for documentation which has been done. The Area Commander and the DPO have visited the scene and seen the evidence,” he said.

Nigerian Army’s Operation Safe Haven spokesman, Major Adam Umar, confirmed the killing of the cows. The cattle, he said were killed and stolen while grazing. He assured that the task force will do its best to trail the assailants.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that not fewer than nine people were killed in a fresh attack in Nandu, a village in Sanga local government area of Kaduna state.

The attack, which is suspected to be a reprisal after an initially killing before the last election, where eleven cows and twenty eight sheep were killed took place on Friday, March 15, night.

Residents said the reprisal attack is suspected to have been launched by herders in the area.

