Why we didn’t allow Atiku inspect election materials - INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has clarified its decision not to allow Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), inspect election materials.

Atiku had headed to the court after losing the February 23 election to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He had filed an application to compel INEC to grant him access to materials used for the election and the court granted his prayer.

But Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP spokesman, said despite being served with the order, INEC denied Atiku access to the materials.

Asked to react, Rotimi Oyekanmi, spokesman of INEC chairman, told newsmen that INEC will comply with the court directive “if and when the commission receives the order”.

“It is common knowledge that since the declaration of the results of the presidential election, the commission has been busy with the multiple activities associated with the national assembly, governorship, state houses of assembly and federal capital territory elections,” he said.

“Only last Thursday, the commission presented certificates of return to senators-elect and house of representatives members-elect, including PDP members.

“Nevertheless, the commission will comply when the due process is followed.”

