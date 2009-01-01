Home | News | General | Lionel Messi scores hat-trick as Barcelona destroy Real Betis in La Liga tie
Lionel Messi scores hat-trick as Barcelona destroy Real Betis in La Liga tie



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 9 minutes ago
- Real Betis vs Barcelona's Spanish La Liga tie ended in favor of the Catalans

- Lionel Messi was superb for Barcelona in this match scoring three goals

- Barcelona are still topping the Spanish La Liga standings with 66 points

Reigning Spanish champions Barcelona on Sunday, March 17, extended their lead on the La Liga standings by beating Real Betis 4-1 with excellent performance from the Catalans.

Argentine football legend Lionel Messi was in the best form of his life scoring three goals for the Catalans in this encounter.

Lionel Messi netted the first goal in the 18th minute from a superb free-kick to give Barcelona the lead.

He scored the second goal for Barcelona in the 45th minute thanks to a superb assist he got from Luis Suarez.

