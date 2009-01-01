Home | News | General | Lionel Messi scores hat-trick as Barcelona destroy Real Betis in La Liga tie

- Real Betis vs Barcelona's Spanish La Liga tie ended in favor of the Catalans

- Lionel Messi was superb for Barcelona in this match scoring three goals

- Barcelona are still topping the Spanish La Liga standings with 66 points

Reigning Spanish champions Barcelona on Sunday, March 17, extended their lead on the La Liga standings by beating Real Betis 4-1 with excellent performance from the Catalans.

Argentine football legend Lionel Messi was in the best form of his life scoring three goals for the Catalans in this encounter.

Lionel Messi netted the first goal in the 18th minute from a superb free-kick to give Barcelona the lead.

He scored the second goal for Barcelona in the 45th minute thanks to a superb assist he got from Luis Suarez.

Luis Suarez then scored the third goal for Barcelona in the 63rd minute, and it was defender Gerard Pique who created the assist.

The hosts reduced the scoreline in the 82nd minute through Loren Moron who was wonderfully set up by Diego Lainez.

But Lionel Messi received a great pass from Ivan Rakitic in the 85th minute to score his third goal as Barcelona won 4-1.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi was branded as an average player in an unusual rant by Canadian football pundit Sid Seixeiro.

Sid Seixeiro claimed that the Argentina international was propped up by Xavi, Iniesta and David Villa at Barcelona stressing that he is now missing the impact of these three stars at the club.

