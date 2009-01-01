Home | News | General | Best ideas on how to write a sincere loving you letter

In the era of short text messages and hasty e-mails, a letter, especially handwritten, can be considered a rare and unique gift. A loving you letter is a relic that is repeatedly re-read and carefully preserved. It will be a perfect gift for your loved one. It is not difficult to write a love letter. However, if you lack a writer’s eloquence, you may need some help.

Remember that it is not an official letter. You do not have to follow a specific pattern of a love message structure, write poems or use lofty phrases. If you do not want to do this, do not. The best thing you can do is stay yourself when you express thoughts in your message.

How to write a loving you letter?

Follow the steps below to write a letter that will touch any heart:

1. Create a special mood. Try to stay alone. You may go out or just stay in a room with a locked door. Besides, remove items that may distract you. Such things may be electronic devices like a mobile phone. It may interfere with your focus. Try to create an atmosphere that will inspire you and elevate your feelings. You can turn on the music or look at your beloved’s photos.

2. Write down the draft. You must not worry about grammar and spelling. You aim to note down what you want to say. Imagine that you are doing a sketch. There is no need to correct the errors at once and establish your thoughts coherently at this stage. Your text is an expression of your feelings. So, focus on this entirely, be honest, and frank, conveying your feelings and emotions. Allocate enough time for this; do not rush, particularly if this is the first love message you create. You learn, so do not worry about mistakes.

Write in a style that is peculiar to you. There is no need to imitate someone. Your dearest one should feel that this is your message and not someone else. It must be sincere.

Think of your partner and your relationship when writing a message. The first declaration of love to a girl or a boy will be strikingly different from the love letter you are going to send to a wife or husband.

Do not forget to mention in the letter about your feelings. The phrase "I love you" always touches the heart so that you can use it often.

3. Create the beginning of the text. Tell your loved one why you are writing this text. Reflect on what prompted you to write it. You can use something like “I have been thinking a lot lately about how much I love you, and I want you to know how much you mean to me.”

Be careful not to offend your lover. Think before you note something down. You must be completely confident in your words to avoid confusion.

4. Create the main part. Here you can record your memories and stories, and also mention what you value your partner for. Write about your feelings, what you like about your beloved. Be sure to say why you love this person. Remember the stories that are related to your relationship. Explain to your loved one how much your life had changed for the better when you met him or her, and how empty your life was without him or her.

You can use the poem by your favourite poet or a quote that expresses your feelings. Be sure to mention in the text that the lines of the verse do not belong to you so that your loved one does not catch you in a lie or think that you are the author of the poem.

5. Tell your dearest one about your loyalty. Tell him or her what it means to you to be with your partner forever. Tell him or her that there are no other people like your beloved, and that you are pretty sure that you both match each other perfectly.

6. Make up a creative ending. Create some positive and perspective idea, something that gives hope for the future. You can add something like: "I will never leave your side" or "I cannot imagine the rest of my life without you."

What are the best examples of a love letter?

An English poet John Keats wrote excellent words to his beloved Fanny Brawne. She was his neighbour and later fiancée. Their love story happened 200 years ago. It was 1819 when he wrote her a message you may read below. Both of these people died, but this I love you letter survived through ages and today is one of the best examples of touching romantic prose.

Here is an abstract from his note:

“My love has made me selfish. I cannot exist without you – I am forgetful of everything but seeing you again – my Life seems to stop there – I see no further.”

A famous painter and feminist – Frida Khalo wrote probably the most passionate love messages to her Diego Rivera. Some such texts are preserved in the book The Diary of Frida Kahlo: An Intimate Self-Portrait. Every her phrase is like a splash of colour. Her words will touch everyone and make tingles appear on your skin. Below you will find a short passage written by Frida:

"Truth is, so great, that I wouldn’t like to speak, or sleep, or listen, or love. To feel trapped, with no fear of blood, outside time and magic, within your own fear, and your great anguish, and within the very beating of your heart. All this madness, if I asked it of you, I know, in your silence, there would be only confusion. ... I’d like to paint you, but there are no colours, because there are so many, in my confusion, the tangible form of my great love."

Such serious personalities as presidents also write love letters. In 1981, the president of the USA Ronald Reagan wrote a text to his wife. Eventually, he tried hard writing a long message, but his words and ideas are worth reading. Here is an abstract:

“Then there is a sentimental lady I love who eyes fill up so easily. On the other hand, she loves to laugh, and her laugh is like tinkling bells. I hear those bells and feel good all over even if I tell a joke she’s heard before.”

What to write in love letters?

Express your feelings. Every person had moments when they experienced powerful feelings compared to madness. Remember these emotions, remember how you felt when all your attention was focused on your loved one, and you only thought about him or her. Try to restore those emotions. Describe your sensations, try to put them into words. Do you feel happy or sad? How did your beloved change your life? Note down what you feel and think.

Remember the time when you met your beloved, or a spark slipped between you. Recall the moment when you realised that you want to be with this person. Describe it in detail. If you can remember, write what your beloved person was wearing, where your meeting took place, and also how you felt. Remember if you were nervous or confident.

Some words can reach and warm even the coldest heart. That is what love letters exist for. They perform an essential function in human life: to transmit the words that are too powerful to be pronounced. So, if you want to express your great feelings, you will not find a better way to do it than in writing a loving you letter!

