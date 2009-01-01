Home | News | General | These words of inspiration will change your mind. Do not miss them!

Are you still in doubt about your abilities? Put aside all doubts as the time has come to read words of inspiration which will provide you with confidence and help you move towards your own success. You can read them each time you are feeling blue or standing on the edge of giving up, and they will lead you out of this darkness right to an uprising mood.

Lack of motivation is a usual thing nowadays as a lot of factors affect our mood and self-confidence. Fortunately, the remedy for moments of upset is so simple one – and it is inspiration words. Read on and check out the magical effect of them.

Top 15 motivational words

It does not take much time to get the dose of motivation for the rest of the day. Reading inspirational words in the morning on the way to work or in the evening before bedtime is only a small part of the day, and the positive effect of this lasts no more than a couple of hours.

But if you would like to learn to think a little differently and become your own source of motivation, then the value of this couple of hours can is undoubted. Each time you motivate yourself even for a short period, you will increase your faith in yourself and consequently, the effect will be more significant.

Getting rid of excuses is taking responsibility for all aspects of your life and create a future you will be proud of. You will not become a winner until you stop paying attention to the fears and failures that hold you back.

You have the right to express feelings, opinions, and beliefs, say "yes" or "no," change your mind, say "I do not understand," be yourself and not adapt to others, do not take responsibility for others, ask for something, set your own priorities, expect to be listened to and taken seriously, make mistakes, be illogical when making decisions, say "it makes no difference to me."

The world is full of good people who do good things well. But to change it, you need to make enough effort and create something outstanding.

Being truly successful is being different from others. This difference will be expressed in unconquerable desire and passion, and what sets you apart from the rest, and it will lead you to real breakthroughs.

Progress towards success takes time and requires more discipline. You must not take your eyes off the target until you reach it. It is not only intentions that are important, but also what you are ready to give up in order to achieve the goal.

Regretting the past is like a peach that you have dropped out of your hands. You do not have it anymore, but you are still full of remorse. You regret losing it. You would like to return it. The best way to enjoy the moment is not to regret the past. Regrets pull you down, drag you back into the past, while you need to move forward.

We consider geniuses those people who have escaped the need to make a curious, interested child in themselves to go away. On the contrary, they devoted their lives to outfitting this child with all the devices and skills necessary to play with big boys.

Dreaming is easy. You can close your eyes and picture your new life. But if you want to put all of this into reality, you need to start by choosing a piece of your dream, the one from which you will undertake its implementation.

Every day, use your eyesight as if tomorrow blindness will strike you. Listen to the sounds of voices, birds singing as if tomorrow you are deafened forever. Inhale the scent of flowers, enjoy the taste of food as if you lose your sense of smell tomorrow and everything becomes bland.

We all know that heroes are not born; they are made through creating their dreams, securing their right to build their own destiny in this world day by day with their ideas and their own hands. Push the boundaries of what is socially accepted, go beyond the horizon and acquire your personal freedom to be what you want to be, be the master of your destiny, be the boss of your life. When you are ready, you will understand that you have the power that comes from you, the power of your inner energy that will help you implement the dreams that you kept deep in your heart.

Are you afraid that the possible changes in your life will not satisfy you? You will see them, and it means that you will have an influence on them and improve them as they arise. Rejecting your own initiative, you put it in the wrong hands, and the adjustment of changes will be more difficult. In the end, the very fact of awareness of the changes in life created by your own actions has a beneficial effect on the succession of thought. Therefore, the anxiety associated with the changes is higher if there are no changes at all.

Your inner conflict is connected with the contradiction between your desires and ideas about society in your head. In a couple of hundred years, all who are living now will be dead. And, first of all, you will be gone. It is much more pleasant to do something than to suffer from contradictions that exist only in your mind while you are alive.

Act like it is a dream. Act courageously and do not rationalise. Do not make excuses too often. When you explain why you cannot do this or that, you actually apologise for your shortcomings, hoping that the listeners will be kind to you and forgive them.

In order to get the maximum from life, a person must be able to change themselves. The most difficult is to make an effort to improve.

Everyone has their own way. If you go along it with pleasure, then this is the right road. If you feel bad, you can get off of it at any moment, no matter how far you have gone. And it will not be wrong. You should always remember that a path is only a path. If you feel that you should not walk it, leave it. People, as a rule, do not realise that they can throw out anything from their lives at any moment immediately and with no regrets.

Read these quotes from time to time, and soon you will understand that you have the courage to go forward, to follow your decision, despite the fear and disappointment, the courage to believe in your destiny and not be like everyone else. It is time to make your dreams come true.

Inspirational words from famous people

It is of no surprise that some random inspiration words do not seem reliable and truthful, but all of them are composed on the basis of personal experience. And what can be more motivating than words said by famous people who have already succeeded in life? So, keep reading and get inspired by their amazing vibes.

"There is no easy walk to freedom anywhere, and many of us will have to pass through the valley of the shadow of death again and again before we reach the mountaintop of our desires." – Nelson Mandela

"Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven't found it yet, keep looking. Don't settle. As with all matters of the heart, you'll know when you find it." – Steve Jobs

"It is our choices that show what we truly are, far more than our abilities.” – J.K.Rowling

"Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things that you didn’t do than by the ones you did do, so throw off the bowlines, sail away from safe harbor, catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore, Dream, Discover." – Mark Twain

"My advice is, never do tomorrow what you can do today. Procrastination is the thief of time. Collar Him." – Charles Dickens

"Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life. Don’t be trapped by dogma – which is living with the results of other people’s thinking. Don’t let the noise of other’s opinions drown out your own inner voice. And most important, have the courage to follow your heart and intuition." – Steve Jobs

"Strive not to be a success, but rather to be of value." – Albert Einstein

"I've missed more than 9000 shots in my career. I've lost almost 300 games. 26 times I've been trusted to take the game winning shot and missed. I've failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed." – Michael Jordan

"You can never cross the ocean until you have the courage to lose sight of the shore." –Christopher Columbus

"Here’s to the crazy ones. The misfits. The rebels. The troublemakers. The round pegs in the square holes. The ones who see things differently. They’re not fond of rules. And they have no respect for the status quo. You can quote them, disagree with them, glorify or vilify them. About the only thing you can’t do is ignore them. Because they change things. They push the human race forward. And while some may see them as the crazy ones, we see genius. Because the people, who are crazy enough to think they can change the world, are the ones who do." – Steve Jobs

Believe in yourself, set goals and achieve them, and let these words of inspiration make you remember that there is no easy way to achieve real success, but difficulties and obstacles exist to make you stronger and to convince you of the importance of your goals. No matter how difficult it is for you, never give up.

