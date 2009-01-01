Home | News | General | These top 10 flowers of love will surely delight anyone who receives them

Giving flowers is always a noble and romantic gesture. It is an easy way to show your feelings, especially for shy or insecure people. Bright and extraordinary persons try to emphasise their exclusivity with flowers of love. Some people believe that in the age of mobile phones and the internet, it is old fashioned to think about the meaning of flowers when choosing a bouquet even for a lady; but we can assure them that all flowers have their special meaning that can become a message to the person to whom you present a bouquet.

The language of flowers was invented in the Ancient East. There it was called "selam." This art is handed down from generation to generation. According to it, each flower and its fragrance have their meaning.

Flowers of love

There is no doubt that when you are presenting a bouquet, you want to be sure that you made a clear choice. And if you make a bouquet, given the value of flowers, it will turn into a precious gift. Listing all the flowers in nature is impossible. Therefore, we will talk about the flowers of love, their symbolism, and meaning.

10. Narcissus

Narcissus means unrequited love. An ancient legend says that a handsome and proud young man named Narcissus would live long if he did not see his reflection. But one day while hunting, Narcissus saw his reflection in a river and fell in love with it. He could not part with it and died of suffering and hunger. A beautiful flower grew on this place.

Therefore, the flower narcissus is considered a symbol of vanity and narcissism. The Chinese consider narcissus a symbol of good luck and a happy marriage.

9. Forget-me-not

Forget-me-not means true love. Even in ancient Greece, there was a legend about two happy lovers namely the shepherd Likas and his beloved Egle. Once Likas said goodbye to Egle. She cried from grief. Tears falling to the ground turned into small blue flowers, which Likas took as the memory of his beloved. Since then forget-me-not is considered a symbol of constancy, loyalty, and remembrance.

8. Orchid

As in the past, the orchid is a symbol of refinement, wisdom, and aristocracy. Orchid often symbolises love, beauty, and harmony, as well as family comfort; white orchid means pure love, the bright one expresses passionate desire. The pink colour of the beautiful orchid petals means pure affection. Orchid in a bouquet is a symbol of love, refinement and large families.

7. Lily of the valley

Lily of the valley was a symbol of reciprocity in ancient Germany. These flowers were considered the key to love and happiness in family life. What could be simpler and at the same time prettier than lily of the valley?

In Germany and France, people still celebrate the Lily of the Valley holiday every year, on the first May Sunday. Girls attach a bunch of lilies of the valley to the bodice of the dress, and boys put it in the buttonhole of the coat. When a guy invites a girl to dance, the girl changes her bouquets with him in agreement.

In the past, a bunch of lilies of the valley had a deeper meaning: it expressed the consent of young people to marry, and this evening usually ended with the announcement of marriage.

6. Azalea

Azalea is a symbol of femininity, fragility, humility, restraint, devotion; but at the same time, it means passion and sadness. It is customary to give azaleas before undesired parting. If a guy gives this flower, he admits that you are the only one for him. Translation into the language of words is following, "I hope you will wait for me," "Take care of yourself for me," "I believe in you!"

5. Acacia

Acacia personifies secret love, goodness, loneliness. It is a flower of regret and recognition of mistakes. Translation into the language of words means, "You are the best in my life," "Why are we not together now?", "Can we start from the very beginning?" or "I am sorry that love is gone."

4. Aster

Aster is a symbol of love, grace, refinement, and also memories. In China, aster means accuracy. Ancient people believed that the smell of burned aster leaves expelled snakes. Asters were laid in the graves of the French Soldiers, symbolising the grief and the memory of the dead.

There is a myth that asters were created from cosmic dust when the Virgіn looked from the sky and cried. The poet Virgil believed that the altars of the gods were often decorated with asters. There are about 600 types of asters. The most popular variety is the Monte Casinо.

3. Daisy

Daisy is traditionally associated with the innocence and purity of youth, and the many petals around the yellow centre remind the sun. Recently, this flower was officially recognised as a symbol of loyalty, love and family happiness. Perhaps that is why daisies made of silk look so beautiful in wedding hairstyles, wreaths, bouquets and bracelets of brides!

2. Peony

Peony symbolises wealth, fame and fiery love. A bouquet of peonies is perfect for adding romance and tenderness to relationships. The Chinese give peony as a sign of love. For a long time, it is also a symbol of longevity. In Japan, it personifies shyness. There is also a proverb," blushed like a peony."

So, what flower can be called the queen of flowers and one of the symbols of true love?

Love flower for her

The rose is the oldest flower in the world. It grew up in the gardens of Babylon more than 4,000 years ago. The wild rose is even more ancient. Its remains were dated 3.5 million years ago. The ancients explained the beauty of the rose by the fact that gods created it. According to the legend, the Greek goddess Cloris accidentally discovered a dead nymph and turned her into a flower. Aphrodite added beauty, brightness, joy, and charm. Dionysus filled it with fragrant nectar, and the western wind Zephyr inflated the clouds so that Apollo could irrigate the rose in the sunlight. Then the flower was called the "Queen of Flowers" and was given to the god of love Eros.

The Romans have their own version of the origin of the rose. According to their legend, a beautiful girl named Rodant had a lot of admirers, but she did not love them. These young people were so full of love and desire that they once broke down the doors of her house and burst inside. Goddess Diana was angry by this story, so she turned the girl into a flower, and her admirers — into thorns, to teach them a lesson.

In Christian history, it was considered a paradise flower, and a bed of newlyweds was often decorated with these beautiful flowers. Over time, the rose became closely associated with Vіrgin Mary, who was depicted surrounded by rose bushes in paradise. Archangel Gabriel weaved three wreaths for Vіrgin Mary: a wreath of red, a wreath of white and a wreath of yellow roses. A wreath of white symbolised joy, of yellow — a recognition of holiness, of red ones — suffering. Red roses have also become a symbol of the suffering of Christ, who shed the blood in the name of the people living on earth.

The rose is undoubtedly the most famous symbol of beauty and love. Everyone knows that red roses mean "I love you." It is believed that the more roses you give on Valentine's Day, the better. It is a tradition.

For many years, people tried to unravel the secrets of flowers of love, creating legends and myths about them. Flowers are beautiful, and this is without any doubt. They decorate our life and give us positive emotions, delight us with their diversity, and create comfort and a festive atmosphere.

