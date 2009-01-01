Home | News | General | 24 hours after dumping PDP, Gbenga Daniel hints at move to APC (video)

- Gbenga Daniel has revealed that his supporters want him to join the APC after officially resigning from the PDP about 24 hours earlier

- The former DG of Atiku campaign organisation refused to confirm if he will join the APC but hinted that he would follow the desires of his people

- Daniel had resigned from the PDP on Saturday, March 16 citing personal reasons even though reports say internal disputes within the opposition led to his exit

Former director-general of the PDP's Abubakar Atiku Campaign Organisation, Gbenga Daniel, has hinted that he would move to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Cable reports that Daniel dropped the hint on Sunday, March 17, just about 24 hours after he resigned his membership of the the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and announced that he was quitting partisan politics.

Speaking after a meeting with his supporters at his Sagamu residence, he said his people are happy with his exit from PDP but do not want him to quit politics.

Instead, he said, they want him to lead them to the ruling APC.

“Basically, they said I could resign from PDP… they said I must lead them to APC and they also said I could not retire from politics. That is the summary of what I heard,” he told newsmen after the meeting.

“What else can I say? My people have spoken.” he replied when asked if he was ready to join APC.

Daily Trust presented a video of Daniel's hint thus:

[embedded content]

But in its own report, The Nation claims that the former governor and thousands of his supporters on Sunday formally declared their desire to join the APC in Ogun State.

The report said the the declaration was met with "thunderous chanting of the APC slogans “change” and “Next level” at Daniel’s “Asoludero Hall”" inside his residence in Shagamu.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the immediate past Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan has denied reports that he has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Jonathan said on Sunday, March 17 that he has no reason to quit the main opposition PDP or even retire from politics for now.

He was said to have made the statement through his media aide Ikechukwu Eze as his reaction to a report by an online publication which claimed that the ex-president had resigned from PDP and quit politics.

