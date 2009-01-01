Home | News | General | APC House of Reps member-elect dies weeks after winning National Assembly election

A House of Representatives member-elect Garba Muhammad Butalawa, representing Kura, Madobi and Garun Mallam in Kano state, has died, The Nation reports.

The Late Garba, who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was said to have died after a protracted illness at the Prime Clinic, Lamido Crescent on Saturday, March 16 at around 2:30pm.

His death was confirmed to the news daily by his driver Balarabe Shehu Butalawa

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Ezekiel Afon, a lawmaker representing Pengana constituency in the Plateau state House of Assembly died hours after he was re-elected to represent the constituency.

Bashir Sati, the secretary of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state confirmed the lawmaker’s death to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, March 10, in Jos. According to Sati, Afon died Sunday afternoon, March 10, after a brief illness.

In a similar vein, Legit.ng reported that an Adamawa House of Assembly member, Adamu Kwanate (APC- Nasarawo/Binyeri), died on Wednesday, March 6, four days after another lawmaker, Abubakar Abdurahman (ADC-Mubi South) passed away after a long illness.

Kwanate, who was seeking reelection in the election slated for Saturday, March 9, was said to have collapsed during a campaign engagement in his constituency and was rushed to a hospital in Yola, where he died.

