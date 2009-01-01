Home | News | General | Bauchi guber: INEC's position compromised, evil plot against APC - Nabena

The deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena, has said that his party rejected in entirety the position taken by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) regarding the governorship inconclusive election in Bauchi state.

Nabena made the position known on Sunday, March 17 while speaking to journalists in Abuja.

He accused the Festus Okoye-led committee of the electoral commission of evil plot against the ruling party.

Okoye had led the committee on a fact-finding mission to the state and recommended that the election would be concluded without a re-run.

Nabena said the position taken by INEC contravened the provisions of the Electoral Act 2010 as amended.

“Considering the letters and spirit of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999 as amended), and the INEC Guidelines for 2019 General Elections, INEC is not empowered to reverse any decision taken at the Collation Center by the Returning Officer appointed for that purpose.

“Such decisions can only be reversed by a court of law, especially when INEC cannot approbate and reprobate,” he stated.

He also accused the Festus Okoye-led committee of denying it fair hearing, claiming that APC as agents were not invited during the hearing to ascertain the circumstances leading to the cancellation of the Tafawa Balewa local government election result.

“The composition of the committee is also questionable as the Committee chairman, Festus Okoye Esq, is a close ally of and ex-personal Solicitor of Hon. Yakubu Dogara of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“No justice can be done by the committee chairman who is interested in the whole issues and the instant circumstances,” he said.

Meanwhile, Engineer Babachir Lawal, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and APC chieftain, has urged Governor Muhammad Bindow to honorably concede defeat in the interest of peace in Adamawa state.

Lawal was reacting to the release of delimitation details of polling units for governorship re-run election fixed for Saturday, March 23 as released by INEC in the state.

The delimitation details revealed that the total number of registered voters in the 44 polling units stands 34,101 against 40,948 being speculated.

Umaru Fintiri of the PDP is already leading with 367,471 votes against the 334,995 votes polled by Governor Bindow, with a margin of 32,467 votes.

Lawal said his call for the governor to concede defeat is aimed at strengthening democratic norms, adding that another election is only four years away.

