Use this list of questions to ask a girl and make her interested in you

What questions can you ask a girl on first acquaintance? What can you ask when you know her closer, and most importantly, when can you voice them? We ask each other questions not to fill the silence, but to get to know each other and show that we are interested in this person. Today we will tell you what questions to ask a girl, and most importantly, when to do it.

Before you start a one-on-one conversation with a girl and voice personal questions, check out these simple rules:

Individual questions should be asked in a certain atmosphere of communication.

Respond to her answers. Sometimes joke or empathise, but react;

Ask only those questions, the answer to which is really interesting for you.

Questions to ask a girl

Every man must have specific skills to tap into a woman`s heart. It also applies to the ability to find out the necessary information about her, while not offending your chosen one. When you develop an interest in a lady, a problematic situation arises, you may not know so much about the girl, except for the primary data (name, occupation, etc.).

To attract the attention of the girl, you need to to be different: sometimes funny or even hilarious, sometimes you need to be severe and even strict. It is necessary to learn to disclose unexpected, and perhaps intimate questions. The main thing is to do it at the right moment. For couples, it is important to talk openly and without constraint.

Do not be afraid to open up to your loved one. Be honest in your answers. It will help you to become closer to each other, to understand each other's desires and to get even more pleasure from mutual communication.

Best questions to ask a girl

When you meet a girl, you will want to know as much as possible bout her. The main thing here is not to overdo, but to "extort" in the process of cheerful communication those facts that can help build strong relationships. In a relaxed atmosphere, you can know the smallest details that will help you to choose the right tactics in the future. We have prepared for you the best questions to ask a girl.

What do you like to do in your free time: study or work? Do you have a hobby?

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Do you like to travel? What cities or countries have you visited? What impressed you most?

Is there real friendship? Do you have a best friend?

What kind of flowers do you prefer?

What qualities do you like most about a man?

Do you like to read? What is your favourite book?

What is more important: money or love?

What three wishes would you guess if you knew for sure that they would come true?

What is your favourite dish?

What makes you smile?

What was your most rash act?

What could you never forgive?

Which is better: brutal truth or sugar-coated lie?

What is most important to you in life?

Do you like entertainment parks?

Do you like to look at the starry sky?

Are you a sweet tooth?

Do you like to experiment and try something new in life?

Do you have a talisman?

But do not attack the girl immediately. Make it steadily, comfortable, but with sincere interest. If your woman feels that she arouses a genuine interest in you, she will tell you only the truth about herself.

Interesting questions to ask a girl

The ability to ask the right questions is an art. No one wants to feel like they are at an interview or feel that you are pulling information out of him. An important and significant part of this process is the ability to carefully listen to the answer and perceive what lies behind the words.

The ability to listen also implies the ability to observe body language, listen to the tone of speech and be sensitive to what remains unspoken. It is essential to be able to ask thoughtful complementary questions and keep the conversation going, reflecting its essence. By learning to ask good questions and listening carefully to your interlocutor, you will create a space for establishing closer, stronger and more pleasant relationships.

Sometimes, to find out the character, habits, and desires of your partner, you have to ask openly tricky and interesting questions. They will surely surprise your girlfriend, so she will not get away from the answer. In order to not seem rude or to offend your second half, keep tact and try to interest her and ask questions at the right moment. Here are such questions:

If you had the opportunity to have dinner with anyone in the world, whom would you choose?

What would you prefer to choose being 90 years old: the body of a thirty-year-old or the mind of a forty-year-old woman?

What is the role of love and being in love in your life? By the way, how do they differ?

How would you react if you and I exchanged bodies?

How can you embarrass a chameleon? And what color will it be?

What will happen to a doughnut if it does not have a hole?

What day in your opinion can be called perfect?

Could you tell your life in 5 minutes?

Is it better to marry the one who loves you or the one you love?

If you could become invisible for 24 hours, what would you do?

If you could have only five things, what would you choose?

If you were president, what would you do at first?

At what age do you feel now, and why?

If you could witness any event from the past, present or future, what would you choose?

What skill would you like to learn and why?

If you could change anything in your past, would you use the opportunity?

If you had the opportunity to watch only one of the movie genres for the rest of your life, what would you choose?

If you had the opportunity to fly somewhere absolutely free, where would you go?

If you were told that until the end of life you could eat only one product, what would it be?

What was the most incredible event from whatever happened to you?

Who was the most significant person, mentor, role model for you?

Which of the tips that you have ever been given turned out to be the most valuable?

If you were trusted to select eight objects that would receive the status of "8 Wonders of the World", what would you add to this list?

What would you put in a time capsule 15 years ago?

Have you ever thought about "cool" inventions or the founding of companies that, as it turned out, were already made or founded?

If you could teach any course in college, which subject would you choose?

What is absolutely not characteristic of you, or an act you have ever committed?

What superpower would you like to have?

If you had the opportunity to have absolutely any pet, who would you have?

Which of the compliments you received was the strangest?

What is your life goal?

How do you imagine your life in 5 years?

What do you dream at night?

Have you ever had such a vivid dream that you would remember for a lifetime?

If there was a man in the world, an exact copy of you, would you be friends and cooperate or would you fight with him?

Have you ever had to be in a desert or in a place where there are no traces of man namely no houses, no roads, no telegraph poles, in other words, nothing?

Which era would suit you better than modernity?

Imagine that there is no such thing as money in the world. So there is no need to earn it. What will you do then?

Who do you think is the greatest man in history?

When you ask these questions, you can also learn a lot about yourself. You will show your second half that you are involved, interested and that you respect her personality. You will create strong connections, sharing sincere feelings and genuine information. When she feels that you value her, you form the basis for strong mutually beneficial excellent relationships.

Funny questions to ask a girl

Laugh prolongs life, and not only human but also the life of your relationship. You should know questions to ask that your girl will melt in a smile. You can ask funny and entertaining questions during a walk or when you are watching TV or when you feel that your beloved is sad. This approach can be used during the first date, or whenever There are also three "not allowed" topics for humorous questions:

A lot of funny questions about intimacy are prohibited; The appearance of a girl is not a reason for a laugh (if you really have serious intentions about her); It is better not to joke on the topic of "past relationships" and "former boyfriend."

Besides, do not use caustic and sarcastic phrases, and do not ridicule something from anger; it will not play in your favor. Try to start with these phrases:

Which experiment is the most difficult to endure: eating cakes, black caviar or oranges?

Does a bald man have dandruff?

If the tortoise had no shell, would it be considered homeless or naked?

Does the fish want to drink?

If a tomato is a berry, so ketchup is a jam?

Have you ever thought what name a dog would give you?

If your mom asks you, how will you describe me?

What alcoholic drink would you compare yourself with?

Would you like to be a cartoon character?

Why do simple packages never open easily?

Honestly: have you ever chased a truck with ice cream?

Girls are more inclined to love a guy who can be funny. Optimistic and fun conversations are freer and give more opportunities for fun communication.

Questions to ask a girl cover different topics, so here you can find those that are ideal for you and for the girl you are talking to. Many of the questions will lead to really funny and entertaining answers, while others are just good for communication. What other topics can you choose to talk about with the girl? Well, for example, you can play the association game. You quickly name some words, and she, in the same way, quickly gives out the first thing that came to mind. Then she asks, and you answer. It can be amusing. At the same time, there will be a chance to learn about each other because you will not have time to think about right and correct answers.

[embedded content]

