List of Bible verses about forgiveness that you should read today

It will be a heavy burden on your conscious if you keep track of every wrong deed that other people do to you. The same case applies for yourself when you knowingly or mistakenly make a wrong decision that plunges you into trouble. Although not easy, you should let go of all wrong-doings and start on a clean slate. For Christians, Bible verses about forgiveness can provide the necessary inspiration to move forward and forget about the past.

This piece answers several questions revolving around committing sin, and how to forgive and move forward. In addition to that, you will also read about the fascinating insights of how God forgives sinners. What if you sin or offend someone knowingly? Do you stand a chance to start anew and forget about you unimaginable past? The following sayings explain these questions.

What Bible verses talk about forgiveness?

The topic about forgiving others is intriguing, and it is interesting to know what the Holy Book says about the same. You do not have to look far for some insights. Here are Bible verses about forgiveness and salvation that you can latch on as you begin a new journey in your life.

Then I acknowledged my sin to you and did not cover up my iniquity. I said, “I will confess my transgressions to the LORD.” And you forgave the guilt of my sin. – Psalm 32:5 NIV.

If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness. – 1 John 1:9 NIV.

Peter replied, "Repent and be baptised, every one of you, in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins. And you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit. – Acts 2:38 NIV.

Help us, God our Savior, for the glory of your name; deliver us and forgive our sins for your name's sake. – Psalm 79:9 NIV.

Therefore, my friends, I want you to know that through Jesus the forgiveness of sins is proclaimed to you. Through him everyone who believes is set free from every sin, a justification you were not able to obtain under the Law of Moses. – Acts 13:38-39 NIV.

For if you forgive other people when they sin against you, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. 15 But if you do not forgive others their sins, your Father will not forgive your sins. – Matthew 6:14-15 NIV.

Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you. – Ephesians 4:32 NIV.

What does the Bible say about anger and forgiveness?

The Bible talks graciously about anger and why you should be slow to act when someone offends you. Furious anger can turn harmful, and people who proceed to act in anger will not have salvation. As a believer, you should learn about the teachings and the power of forgiveness in the Bible. For instance, Jesus Christ had to die and resurrect to cleanse the sins of the world. That is quite powerful. Even if you have sinned multiple times, there are Bible verses about forgiving yourself that should give you the courage to turn a leaf on your life.

Therefore, if you are offering your gift at the altar and there remember that your brother or sister has something against you; leave your gift there in front of the altar. First, go and be reconciled to them; then come and offer your gift. - Matthew 5:23-24 NIV.

Get rid of all bitterness, rage and anger, brawling and slander, along with every form of malice. 32 Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you. – Ephesians 4:31-32 NIV.

A gentle answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger. – Proverbs 15:1 NIV.

In him, we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, in accordance with the riches of God’s grace. – Ephesians 1:7 NIV.

Come now, let us settle the matter,” says the LORD. “Though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they are red as crimson, they shall be like wool. – Isaiah 1:18 NIV.

For I will forgive their wickedness and will remember their sins no more. – Hebrews 8:12 NIV.

Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here! – 2 Corinthians 5:17 NIV.

What does forgiveness really mean?

The ultimate definition of forgiveness is deliberately deciding to let go of any resentment or vengeful feelings towards someone who harmed you. As you explore a new path of living a life without any resentment, here is a list of Bible verses about forgiving others who hurt you.

Bear with each other and forgive one another if any of you has a grievance against someone. Forgive as the Lord forgave you. – Colossians 3:13 NIV.

But I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you. – Matthew 5:44 NIV.

If anyone has caused grief, he has not so much grieved me as he has grieved all of you to some extent – not to put it too severely. 6 The punishment inflicted on him by the majority is sufficient. 7 Now instead, you ought to forgive and comfort him, so that he will not be overwhelmed by excessive sorrow. 8 I urge you, therefore, to reaffirm your love for him. – 2 Corinthians 2:5-8 NIV.

Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. – 1 Corinthians 13:4 – 6 NIV.

On the contrary: “If your enemy is hungry, feed him; if he is thirsty, give him something to drink. In doing this, you will heap burning coals on his head. – Romans 12:20 NIV.

How does God forgive sin?

God forgives people who have sinned through Jesus Christ. Sinners can get salvation by accepting and repenting their sins through believing in Jesus Christ who suffered for the sake of all the unjust. 1 Peter 3:18 explains so here – For Christ also suffered once for sins, the righteous for the unrighteous, to bring you to God. He was put to death in the body but made alive in the Spirit.

How many times should I forgive Bible verse?

The Bible verse that talks about how many times you should forgive someone who has offended you is in Matthew 18:21-22. Here it is, Peter came to Jesus. He asked, "Lord, how many times should I forgive my brother when he sins against me? Up to seven times?" 22 Jesus answered, "I tell you, not seven times, but 77 times."

This nice collection of top Bible verses about forgiveness proves that letting go of the past is the way to go. Besides forgiving others, you should not suffer from self-guilt as there are verses that encourage you to change your habits and start living a new life with no more burdens. How many times have you forgiven people who have hurt you?

