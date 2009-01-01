Home | News | General | Top 30 list of inspiring prosperity scriptures

Success is one of the motivational factors that keep you focused on your goal. That motivation helps you set up your alarm to wake up early to work on your steps towards glory. Now, here is the exciting part: If you are religious, you do not have to look far for encouraging words to keep you going. You just need to turn to the Holy Book for prosperity scriptures like the ones highlighted below.

To prosper and be successful can connote different things based on the setting of your society and beliefs. That is why you find people questioning the connection between being rich with a lot of money and evil. Have you ever had that debate with yourself? As you think about it, here is a collection of inspirational texts about succeeding.

Bible prosperity scriptures

In the Bible, prosperity refers to the physical and financial well-being of Christians because of the will of God. As a believer, diligent donations, positive speech, and faith are the factors that you should observe to increase your material wealth on earth. In a nutshell, if you believe in the word of the Bible and have faith in God, you will receive success and security. As such, here is a list of Bible verses about success and prosperity.

The LORD shall command the blessing upon thee in thy storehouses, and in all that thou settest thine hand unto, and he shall bless thee in the land which the LORD thy God giveth thee. – Deuteronomy 28:8.

He that is of a proud heart stirreth up strife: but he that putteth his trust in the LORD shall be made fat. – Proverbs 28:25.

Beloved, I wish above all things that thou mayest prosper and be in health, even as thy soul prospereth. – 3 John 1:2.

Yet it pleased the LORD to bruise him; he hath put him to grief: when thou shalt make his soul an offering for sin, he shall see his seed, he shall prolong his days, and the pleasure of the LORD shall prosper in his hand. – Isaiah 53:10.

And he shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water, that bringeth forth his fruit in his season; his leaf also shall not wither; and whatsoever he doeth shall prosper. – Psalm 1:3.

He becometh poor that dealeth with a slack hand: but the hand of the diligent maketh rich. – Proverbs 10:4.

1 Blessed is the man that walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor standeth in the way of sinners, nor sitteth in the seat of the scornful. 2 But his delight is in the law of the LORD; and in his law doth he meditates day and night. 3 And he shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water, that bringeth forth his fruit in his season; his leaf also shall not wither, and whatsoever he doeth shall prosper. – Psalm 1:1-3.

Whom he called together with the workmen of like occupation, and said, Sirs, ye know that by this craft we have our wealth. – Acts 19:25.

And the LORD shall make thee plenteous in goods, in the fruit of thy body, and in the fruit of thy cattle, and in the fruit of thy ground, in the land which the LORD sware unto thy fathers to give thee. – Deuteronomy 28:11.

The blessing of the LORD, it maketh rich, and he addeth no sorrow with it. – Proverbs 10:22.

5 The thoughts of the diligent tend only to plenteousness, but of everyone that is hasty only to want. – Proverbs 21:5.

If they obey and serve him, they shall spend their days in prosperity, and their years in pleasures. – Job 36:11.

What does the Bible say about money being evil?

Besides the monetary aspect of success, it is equally essential to consider your self-being, and the following soul prosperity scriptures will come in handy. They are all about how individuals should understand the concept of money and the evil mannerisms that can engulf you in those moments.

For it is easier for a camel to go through a needle's eye, than for a rich man to enter into the kingdom of God. – Luke 18:25.

Behold, these are the ungodly, who prosper in the world; they increase in riches. – Psalm 73:12.

A little that a righteous man hath is better than the riches of many wicked. – Psalms 37:16.

But my God shall supply all you need according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus. – Philippians 4:19.

No man can serve two masters: for either he will hate the one, and love the other; or else he will hold to the one, and despise the other. Ye cannot* serve God and mammon. – Matthew 6:24.

Then Jesus beholding him loved him, and said unto him, one thing thou lackest: go thy way, sell whatsoever thou hast, and give to the poor, and thou shalt have treasure in heaven: and come, take up the cross, and follow me. – Mark 10:21.

For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows. – 1 Timothy 6:10.

Fret not thyself because of evildoers, neither be thou envious against the workers of iniquity. For they shall soon be cut down like the grass, and wither as the green herb. – Psalms 37:1-2.

What does the Bible say about success in business?

As a business owner or at a personal financial level, reading some scriptures on financial prosperity can kick start your day, month, or year positively. For that matter, here is a list of sayings from the Holy Book that should encourage you in your quest for success in your business.

For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the LORD, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end. – Jeremiah 29:11.

The LORD shall increase you more and more, you and your children. – Psalm 115:14.

For ye know the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, that, though he was rich, yet for your sakes, he became poor, that ye through his poverty might be rich. – 2 Corinthians 8:9.

But thou shalt remember the LORD thy God: for it is he that giveth thee power to get wealth that he may establish his covenant which he sware unto thy fathers, as it is this day. – Deuteronomy 8:18.

Honour the LORD with thy substance, and with the firstfruits of all thine increase and so shall thy barns be filled with plenty, and thy presses shall burst out with new wine. – Proverbs 3:9-10.

And all people of the earth shall see that thou art called by the name of the LORD; and they shall be afraid of thee. – Deuteronomy 28:10.

The LORD shall open unto thee his good treasure, the heaven to give the rain unto thy land in his season, and to bless all the work of thine hand: and thou shalt lend unto many nations, and thou shalt not borrow. – Deuteronomy 28:12.

27 Let them shout for joy, and be glad, that favour my righteous cause: yea, let them say continually, Let the LORD be magnified, which hath pleasure in the prosperity of his servant. – Psalm 35:27.

This book of the law shall not depart out of thy mouth; but thou shalt meditate therein day and night, that thou mayest observe to do according to all that is written therein: for then thou shalt make thy way prosperous, and then thou shalt have good success. – Joshua 1:8.

Regardless of the circumstances, nobody ever wants to fail. The best part about that ever-growing urge to succeed is that you can draw a lot of inspiration from the Bible. The list of prosperity scriptures highlighted above are examples of encouraging verses that you can read every morning as you start your day. The collection is versatile; hence some of the sayings can double up as Bible verses about success in school.

