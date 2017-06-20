Home | News | General | Edo Police nab suspects over Afuze attack

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—HOODLUMS involved in the killing of four policemen in Afuze Divisional Police Headquarters have been arrested and would be paraded today by the Police.

In a statement by Special Adviser to the state governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, the state government said proper briefing of the operation that led to the arrest of the suspected killers will be given during the parade.

According to him, “it is a bit of closure that the Police has apprehended some of those suspected to have attacked the Police station.

“Though we hear a good number of the suspects have been apprehended, we hope to get more information when the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Danmallam, briefs the press tomorrow(today).”

He said the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration was committed to protecting lives and properties in the state and would never allow criminals have a free reign in the state.

His words: “The state government is committed to the security of Edo people and residents in the state. The incident in Afuze is condemnable and we commiserate with the affected families.

“We also hope that the speed at which the suspected culprits were arrested will bring some closure to the families, even as we await the full briefing from the police commissioner.”

Recall that a gang of criminals attacked the Afuze Divisional Police Headquarters, Owan East Local Government Area of Edo, killing the Divisional Police Officer and three other officers on duty.

