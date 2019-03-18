Home | News | General | PHOTOS: Doctors flood Lagos venue of recruitment by Saudi officials
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  30 minutes ago
“I truly want to be a specialist, but if I stay here I will never reach my potential. Never,” a doctor at a private clinic in Abuja, told BBC in 2005.
Fourteen years after, the situation seem to have gone from bad to worse and the loss of Nigeria has been the gain of other countries.
Year in, year out, the UK, US, Saudi Arabia, to mention just few, recruit a large number of Nigerian trained doctors who are perhaps frustrated or desperate to seek greener pastures overseas.

On Saturday, doctors in their hundreds, thronged a popular hotel in GRA, Ikeja, Lagos, where officials of Saudi Arabia health ministry conducted test ahead of recruitment.
Below are some pictures:

