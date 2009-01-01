Comic actor, Baba Suwe discharged from LUTH, seeks further treatment abroad

Comedian Babatunde Omidina aka Baba Suwe who was critically ill and on admission at the University of Lagos Teach Hospital, LUTH, has been discharged

The news was revealed by actor Yomi Fabiyi through an Instagram post. He also said that Baba Suwe would proceed for further treatment abroad.

“Veteran Actor and Comedian Babatunde Omidina a.k.a Baba Suwe has been discharged from LUTH after intense medical treatment,” he wrote on Saturday.

“I can confirm to you that efforts to quickly stabilize and/or completely treat him to full wellness by medical experts at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) at the instance of Minister of Health are yielding positive results as Baba Suwe can now walk without the stick, less pain and he is getting better.

“If further therapy is administered and medications adhered to, he will come out completely of the major ailments.

“He will, however, proceed abroad very soon to further his treatment,” he wrote.

He also revealed that signed letters of appreciation were on the way to all the benefactors of the embattled actor.

Part of his treatment was facilitated by the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) with the assistance of the Federal Ministry of Health.

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW