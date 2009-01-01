APC House of Reps-elect, Butalawa is dead

A Federal House of Representatives-elect, Garba Muhammad Butalawa, representing Kura, Madobi and Garun Mallam in Kano State, has died.

Garba contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He died at the weekend at Prime Clinic, Lamido Crescent, after a protracted illness.

His personal driver, Balarabe Shehu Butalawa confirmed his demise to The Nation.

Last week, Ezekiel Afon, a lawmaker representing Pengana Constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly died hours after he was re-elected to represent the constituency.

Mr. Bashir Sati, Secretary of the APC in the state confirmed the lawmaker’s death.

“It is unfortunate that we lost Afon, one of the most dedicated members of our party and a committed lawmaker just after he was declared winner to occupy his seat again.

“Though he has been sick for a while but we received the news of his demise with rude shock,” he said.

