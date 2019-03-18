Home | News | General | BREAKING: Many trapped, injured as yet another building collapses in Lagos
BREAKING: Many trapped, injured as yet another building collapses in Lagos



Barely a week after 20 were killed as a result of a building that collapsed in the Lagos Island area of Lagos State, another one has collapsed.
Early reports indicate that the building, located at 57, Egerton Square, Oke Arin, Lagos Island, collapsed on Monday, March 18, 2019.
According to a report by The Punch, officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) were demolishing another house beside the building when the incident happened.
Many people are believed to be trapped under the debris that has resulted from the collapse.
A video posted online showed an injured victim being carried away from the scene of the collapse by people in the community.


The building was one of those marked for demolition.

More to follow...

