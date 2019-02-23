FFK blasts Gbenga Daniel over imminent defection to APC

Former Minister of Aviation and a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, FFK, has taken a swipe at former Ogun state governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel for dumping the party that thrusted him into national limelight for what appears, an imminent defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The ex-Minister known for his consistent criticism of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress, APC, was reacting to Daniel’s open letter to the PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, on Sunday announcing his decision to quit partisan politics.

Although Daniel, a two-time governor had in the letter claimed he was quiting active politics, he would later stressed that he was being pressurized by his supporters to lead them to the APC; a development Fani-Kayode described as sad and tragic.

Reacting to the issue on his verified twitter handle @realFFK, the PDP chieftain questioned Daniel’s commitment to Atiku Abubakar’s quest for the Presidency in the recently concluded elections.

He wrote: “For the first Director General of Atiku’s Presidential Campaign Organisation and his closest confidante in the South West to dump the PDP and join the APC even before the conclusion of Atiku’s election petition, is sad. “For a man that was gunning to be Secretary to the Federal Government in an Atiku government to join Buhari after Atiku was rigged out, is tragic.”

And in what appeared a jibe at Buba Galadima who a few days to the February 23, 2019 Presidential polls claimed to a member of the APC despite accepting to be spokesman of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Council and outgoing Senate President, Bukola Saraki; Fani-Kayode noted that those tasked with enormous responsibility by Atiku and the PDP failed to live up to expectations when it mattered.

He continued : “For a man that was Atiku’s spokesman to say he was not a member of the PDP but still a member of the APC three days before the presidential election was sad. For that man to have won only two votes for Atiku in his polling booth and lost his ward and Local Government Areas to the APC and Buhari during the presidential election, is tragic.

“For the second Director General of Atiku’s Presidential Campaign Organisation and his closest confidante in the North Central to lose every single Local Government Area in his state to Buhari during the Presidential election, is sad. For that same man to win only two wards in his entire state for the PDP and Atiku during that same Presidential election is tragic.”

