APC suspends former Edo governorship aspirant over anti party activities

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Oredo ward 01, Oredo local government area of Edo State, has suspended a former governorship aspirant of the party, Gen. Charles Airhiavbere, indefinitely, over anti-party activities during the Presidential and National Assembly election in the state.

Gen. Ariavbere contested the governorship election with former governor Adams Oshiomhole in 2012 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and also contested as aspirant with governor Godwin Obaseki in 2016 under the APC.

A statement, signed by the ward chairman Felix Ehigiegba, secretary Edward Oviawe and others, Gen. Ariavbere was suspended at an enlarged APC leadership, for supporting the opposition party’s candidates against that of the APC during the election after he was found guilty by an investigative panel.

They alleged that Gen. Ariavbere, on the election day, deliberately withheld tags and other party tools meant for agents and APC members thereby, hindering their movement on the field.

“Gen. Arhiavbere canvassed for votes for the PDP and thereby worked against our candidates, President Muhammadu Buhari and National Assembly candidates.

“Also, Gen. Arhiavbere openly told our party agents and loyalists that they should make sure APC didn’t win the Presidential and National Assembly election,” they said.

“Based on these Gen. Arhiavbere unpardonable actions against the APC and coupled with hard evidence against him, the undersigned executive of Oredo Ward I, met and moved a vote of no confidence on him and thereby, suspended him indefinitely from the APC with immediate effect,”

Responding, Gen. Arhiavbere described the allegation as gang up by the party’s leader to discourage those they see as a threat in 2019.

“Definitely, it has to do with the 2019 governorship election in the State. This is a sinister movement against those perceived to be a threat. It is a case of letting us take down the heavyweights, let us take them down now. That is politics, but that is not a democracy,”

“There are laid down procedures for suspension, it is supposed to be from the ward and not to learn about it from the press. Nobody invited me, nobody discussed anything with me or that I failed to show up.

“It is a case of calling the dog a bad name to hang it. I didn’t contest, so, why should I be singled out. I was not funded to lead any campaign, neither did I hold back any campaign money. There must be a strategic calumny to discourage me from contesting,” he said.

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW