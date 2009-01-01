RAPE CASE: Ekiti to conduct psychiatric test on offenders, publish pictures on website

The Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of Ekiti state, Barr. Wale Fapohunda, has expressed worries over the increasing number of rape cases recorded in the stated despite a high number of convictions.

He said to curb the trend, the government would henceforth, conduct a compulsory psychiatric test and publish the names and photographs of offenders on the website of the Ministry of Justice.

The names of such offenders, he said, would also be announced on the state-owned radio and television stations while the monarch of the town such a suspect hails from would be alerted for them to get information about his personality.

Addressing journalists in Ado Ekiti on Monday, he said the governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, was surprised about increasing cases of sexual violence and that there was a need for proactive actions to nip the situation in the bud.

Fapohunda expressed optimism that the new measures will support the aggressive prosecution and exclusion of offenders from the governor’s prerogative of mercy that were already in place.

“The additional measures put in place include pasting the photographs of convicted offenders in prominent public spaces in their communities and their local government headquarters.

“Issuing an advisory to the traditional rulers of the offender’s communities on the status of the offender. Uploading the sex offenders photograph on the website of the Ministry of Justice.

“Showing photographs of sex offenders on Ekiti State Broadcasting Service of Ekiti State, announcing their names on radio and television.

“Compulsory Psychiatric Test for all persons of whom the Director of Public Prosecution has issued a case to answer legal advice for the offence of child defilement. This also includes persons standing trials,” he said.

The Commissioner clarified that the government would take actions that will deprive offenders of their rights to dignity.

Fapohunda stated that the government was aware that conviction alone will not solve the problem, promising that public education and awareness would be stepped up to sensitise the populace.

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW