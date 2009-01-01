BREAKING: PDM rejects Bauchi governorship election results, heads to court
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
The Peoples Democratic Movement, PDM, has rejected the outcome of the governorship and state House of Assembly elections in Bauchi State over the alleged omission of its logo on the ballot papers for the elections.
The party, in a statement in Bauchi on Monday, signed by it’s state Secretary, Alhaji Sani M. Waziri, stated that the leadership and members of the party considered the omission of its logo by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as “mischievous injustice” and “absolute violation of our right to vote and be voted for.”
PDM lamented that its logo was omitted on the National Assembly Ballot papers during the Presidential and National Assembly elections.
It added that its logo was again not placed on the governorship and state House of Assembly elections held on Match 9th, 2019.
The party said that the omission of its logo was a violation of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended)
PDM noted that it had rejected the results of the governorship and State House of Assembly elections in Bauchi State and will approach the election tribunal to demand justice for its flagbearers in the elections.
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
Displaying 1 - 97 of 97