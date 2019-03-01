Home | News | General | BREAKING: Court sacks APC Chairman, voids governorship candidate election
BREAKING: Court sacks APC Chairman, voids governorship candidate election



Prophet Jones Ode Erue, the Delta State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been sacked.
Erue was sacked alongside his excos by a Delta State Federal High Court sitting on Monday, Vanguard reports.
The court upheld Chief Cyril Ogodo-led executive as the authentic state executive.

The court also declared as void the election of Great Ogboru as the governorship candidate of the party for the 2019 election.
Details shortly.

