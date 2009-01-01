Home | News | General | Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri in big trouble at Stamford Bridge after Everton defeat

- Maurizio Sarri could be sacked after Chelsea's disappointing defeat to Everton over the weekend

- The Blues remain sixth on the log with 57 points after 30 round of EPL matches

- Chelsea's chances of qualifying for Champions League next campaign is however hanging with eight matches to wrap up this season

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri could still be sacked at the end of this season following his side's 2-0 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park.

Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson were responsible for the two goals that sank the Blues in Sunday's tough clash.

The defeat also put their top four ambition in doubt as they remain sixth on the log with three points behind Arsenal after 30 round of matches.

After the match, some of the club's fans were chanting Jose Mourinho's name, as they want him to replace the struggling Italian born tactician.

Daily Mail reports that the club would have wanted to keep the manager beyond this summer, but are aware that growing fan unrest may force their hand.

The Stamford Bridge hierarchy are worried that their impending transfer ban will scupper the appointment of a long-term successor to Sarri.

Meanwhile, the London club will not be able to sign new players in the next two transfer windows owing to the ban placed on them by football body.

While Eden Hazard might be joining Real Madrid at the end of this ongoing league campaign following his refusal to sign new deal with his present club.

As it stands, Chelsea have only Europa League title to contest for having lost out on all other domestic competitions this term.

They were also handed 6-0 demolition by Manchester City last month, and a couple of weeks later, the Blues were dumped out of the FA Cup by the same club.

Matches: 50

Wins: 32

Draws: 7

Losses: 11

Win rate: 64 per cent

Meanwhile, the club released a statement after FIFA refused to hold off on their suspension pending the period of their appeal.

"Chelsea Football Club is astonished by the FIFA appeal committee's decision not to suspend its sanction pending completion of the appeal process.

"So far as the club is aware, in all previous cases where a registration ban has been imposed by FIFA, a decision has also been made to suspend the sanction until the appeal process has been completed.

"Chelsea considers that it is being treated inconsistently in comparison with other European clubs."

Legit.ng earlier reported Chelsea's hopes of sealing a top four finish in the Premier League suffered major set back after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Everton at Goodinson Park.

Two second half goals from Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson earned the Toffees a comfortable victory in front of their faithfuls.

Reacting to the defeat, the Blues' boss, Maurizio Sarri, exonerated himself from any blame, pointing accusing fingers at his players.

