Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri in big trouble at Stamford Bridge after Everton defeat



- Maurizio Sarri could be sacked after Chelsea's disappointing defeat to Everton over the weekend

- The Blues remain sixth on the log with 57 points after 30 round of EPL matches

- Chelsea's chances of qualifying for Champions League next campaign is however hanging with eight matches to wrap up this season

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri could still be sacked at the end of this season following his side's 2-0 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park.

Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson were responsible for the two goals that sank the Blues in Sunday's tough clash.

The defeat also put their top four ambition in doubt as they remain sixth on the log with three points behind Arsenal after 30 round of matches.

READ ALSO: Jose Mourinho wanted as replacement for Sarri after Everton's disappointing defeat

After the match, some of the club's fans were chanting Jose Mourinho's name, as they want him to replace the struggling Italian born tactician.

