8-year-old Nigerian boy becomes a chess champion in the US (photo)

- A Nigerian boy is being celebrated as a champion in the world of chess

- The Nigerian boy had won the New York State Chess Championship

- Tanitoluwa Adewumi moved to the United States due to terrorist attacks in his hometown in Nigeria

Tanitoluwa Adewumi, an 8-year-old Nigerian boy, has conquered the world of chess after winning the New York State Chess Championship. Adewumi won the top prize in his age category at the New York game.

In an interview with Newsday, the little boy had spoken about his life as a chess player and what he wishes to achieve as a talented player.

The 8-year-old explained that he prepared for the game by practicing on chess playing sites. He said he was introduced into playing chess in class.

Meet 8-year-old Tanitoluwa Adewumi who has ‘conquered the world of chess’ in the US Source: Zebranewsonline.com

According to the little boy, he likes the game of chess because it is a thinking game. He also noted that his favourite player of all time is his chess coach.

Adewumi revealed that his goal is to become the youngest chess grand-master in the world and also to break the world champion record.

Adewumi had left Nigeria due to Boko Haram attacks in his hometown Source: thehill.com

The little boy, who left Nigeria with his family in 2017, started playing the game of chess in 2018. His mother revealed that he only started learning and playing chess a year ago.

Adewumi, his brother, his mother and father had left Nigeria due to attacks by Boko Haram in his hometown. According to BBC, the family now lives in a homeless shelter in the United States.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that a talented young boy created a sewing machine caricature using cartons. The young boy was spotted posing with his creation and people on social media were quite impressed at his skill.

