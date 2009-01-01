Home | News | General | Breaking: Another building collapses in Lagos Island, many feared dead (video)

Another building has collapsed in Lagos barely a week after a similar occurred that led to the death of some school children.

According to Sahara Reporters, the collapsed building is located at 57, Egerton Square, Oke Arin, Lagos Island.

The incident happened on Monday, March 18.

It was reported that the building had early been marked for demolition.

Many are feared dead as peoples are trapped in the collapsed building.

Meanwhile, the Lagos state commissioner for health, Jide Idris, said that 20 victims of the Itafaji School building collapse were brought in dead to the General Hospital in the state.

Idris made the fact known during his visit to the hospital on Friday in Lagos. According to him, the corpses have been released to the families for burial.

However, he said that 45 persons survived the collapse and were managed across some of the state health facilities, including Lagos Island General Hospital, Massey Street Children’s Hospital, Onikan Health Centre and the Gbagada General Hospital, the News Agency (NAN) reports.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported witnesses and hospital sources said that a pregnant woman, the proprietor of the nursery/primary school and 19 others, including no fewer than 12 pupils died in the collapsed building at Massey Street, Itafaji, Lagos Island, on Wednesday, March 13.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said eight persons died, while 34 others were rescued in the wreckage of the building that collapsed at about 10am.

