Breaking: Another building collapses in Lagos Island, many feared dead (video)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 40 minutes ago
Another building has collapsed in Lagos barely a week after a similar occurred that led to the death of some school children.

According to Sahara Reporters, the collapsed building is located at 57, Egerton Square, Oke Arin, Lagos Island.

READ ALSO: I was unaware of Onnoghen's suspension when I was sworn in as acting CJN - Tanko Mohammad

The incident happened on Monday, March 18.

