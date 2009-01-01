Home | News | General | Thank you! Wife sends her husband's mistress a detailed note thanking her for sleeping with him

Finding out that your husband of 12 years cheated on you is not an easy thing, and many women do nasty things when they make such discoveries. One woman did things a little different and penned 'the other woman' a brilliant thank you letter.

After discovering 'love bites' on her husband's body, a scorned wife sent the mistress a very detailed letter to thank her for the marks.

In the letter, the presumably now-divorcing woman made it clear that the other woman, identified as Jennifer, can now have her man, she doesn't want him anymore.

The letter also told Jennifer that she will have to financially take care of the man now, as he will have to pay child support and alimony.

According to the letter, Jennifer will also have to provide clothes for her new man because all his clothing disappeared into a 'black hole'.

Legit.ng noticed that the wife made sure to have her sense of humour intact as she mentioned that Jennifer could buy her man a dress if she so pleased.

Here are some screenshots of the actual letter, thanks to Jennifer

The first part of the letter. (Image Source: innerstrength.zone)

The letter continues. (Image Source: innerstrength.zone)

The wife really had a lot to say. (Image Source: innerstrength.zone)

The woman ended the letter by thanking Jennifer again.

The end. (Image Source: innerstrength.zone)

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported a similar story of a wife who confronted lady who wished her husband a happy birthday on Facebook. The woman had noted that she was not comfortable with another woman referring to her husband as dear.

