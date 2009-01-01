Home | News | General | Social media user inspires women as he shares a photo of a mother-daughter flight crew that piloted his flight

An inspiring family photo shared by a social media user is currently setting the online community abuzz.

An internet user identified as John Watret, had taken to popular micro blogging platform Twitter, with a photo post in which a mother and her daughter were spotted as the flight crew of an airplane.

He shared the photo with his followers with a caption in which he revealed that the mother and daughter flight crew had piloted him from Los Angeles to Atlanta.

Watret added that he had a great flight and had posted the image as a source of inspiration to other women.

READ ALSO: The 25 wealthiest families in the United States revealed

He posted the tweet saying: "Just flew from LAX to ATL on Delta piloted by this mother daughter flight crew. Great flight. Inspiring for you women."

See his tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

PAY ATTENTION: Get your daily relationship tips and advice on Africa Love Aid group

Some users had taken to the comment section to react to the post. See reactions below:

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

A particular user identified as Shamrock, however, expressed concern at the professionalism of having two family members as the flight crew of an aircraft. He went on to add that such arrangements could compromise safety.

See his post below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously gathered the report of a young Nigerian lady who was appointed as chief pilot by a Nigerian airline. The lady who was identified as Imoleayo Adebule, had reportedly been flying for 10 years, and has become the second female chief pilot in the country.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Nigerian Air Force wings 2 Liberian and 12 Nigerian pilots in Abuja | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...