Social media user inspires women as he shares a photo of a mother-daughter flight crew that piloted his flight

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 56 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

An inspiring family photo shared by a social media user is currently setting the online community abuzz.

An internet user identified as John Watret, had taken to popular micro blogging platform Twitter, with a photo post in which a mother and her daughter were spotted as the flight crew of an airplane.

He shared the photo with his followers with a caption in which he revealed that the mother and daughter flight crew had piloted him from Los Angeles to Atlanta.

Watret added that he had a great flight and had posted the image as a source of inspiration to other women.

He posted the tweet saying: "Just flew from LAX to ATL on Delta piloted by this mother daughter flight crew. Great flight. Inspiring for you women."

See his tweet below:

