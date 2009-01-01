Home | News | General | Eden Hazard joins Everton fans booing Chelsea teammate at Goodison Park

- Eden Hazard jokingly booed teammate Ross Barkley before EPL game against Everton

- The Blues were beaten 2-0 in Barkley's return to his former Premier League side

- Ross Barkley got an ugly reception from the fans of his former club

Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard was on Sunday evening, March 17, caught on camera jokingly booing his teammates Ross Barkley before the Blues' game against Everton.

Last year, Ross Barkley left Everton for a move to Chelsea, and in the first Premier League tie between these two club this term, it ended 0-0 at Stamford Bridge.

And On Sunday, Ross Barkley made a return to Goodison Park where he used to be an idol, but he was given an ugly reception by the fans.

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football App for FREE to get the latest football News & Scores

READ ALSO: Luis Suarez expected to make Barcelona return before tie against Man United

As Barkley strode out on to the pitch to begin his warm-up, he was greeted with a chorus of boos from the fans who used to idolize him.

Hazard who came out on to the turf directly behind Barkley jokingly joined in the boos ahead of the 2-0 defeat on Merseyside.

After the defeat against Everton, Chelsea are now occupying sixth position on the Premier League standings and they may not make the top four teams at the end of the season.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Everton defeated Chelsea 2-0 in a tough Premier League clash on Sunday, March 17, at Goodison Park.

The encounter saw Chelsea start in the front foot after Eden Hazard’s decent shot in the 6th minute, but Everton shot-stopper Jordan Pickford was on hand to make a save, with scores still at 0-0.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

My first salary as a footballer was N400 - Mutiu Adepoju | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...