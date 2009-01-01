Home | News | General | Eden Hazard joins Everton fans booing Chelsea teammate at Goodison Park
Eden Hazard joins Everton fans booing Chelsea teammate at Goodison Park



- Eden Hazard jokingly booed teammate Ross Barkley before EPL game against Everton

- The Blues were beaten 2-0 in Barkley's return to his former Premier League side

- Ross Barkley got an ugly reception from the fans of his former club

Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard was on Sunday evening, March 17, caught on camera jokingly booing his teammates Ross Barkley before the Blues' game against Everton.

Last year, Ross Barkley left Everton for a move to Chelsea, and in the first Premier League tie between these two club this term, it ended 0-0 at Stamford Bridge.

And On Sunday, Ross Barkley made a return to Goodison Park where he used to be an idol, but he was given an ugly reception by the fans.

