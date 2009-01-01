Home | News | General | Don't grant Amosun last-minute loan - Ogun APC tells banks

- Banks and other financial institutions have been cautioned against granting loan to the outgoing governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun

- Ogun state chapter of APC claimed that Amosun has been exerting pressures on the financial institutions to grant the loan immediately Dapo Abiodun was declared governor-elect

- According to the party, incoming administration will not honour any loan that does not receive the prior approval of the state’s House of Assembly

The Ogun state chapter of APC, on Monday, March 18, cautioned banks and other financial institutions against granting loan to the outgoing governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

In a press statement issued in Abeokuta and signed by the APC Caretaker committee’s publicity secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye, the party warned that any institution that grants such requests does so at its own risk, Daily Sun reports.

The press statement read: “It has come to our notice that the outgoing governor has been exerting pressures on banks and financial institutions to grant frivolous loans, overdrafts and other instruments immediately Dapo Abiodun was declared governor-elect.

“We are equally aware that files and other sensitive government documents are being moved out of government offices on the order of the outgoing governor, his excellency, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

“It is therefore important to let it be known to the concerned public officers that it is part of their duties to protect public properties, including files, documents and information at their disposal. As anything contrary to this will be running foul of the laws and their oath of office. The allegiance of the civil servants is to Ogun state and not to any individual, no matter who.

“As for the banks, we want to state categorically that the incoming administration believes so much in the rule of law and due process.

''Therefore, the administration will not honour any obligation that does not follow due process or any loans that do not receive the prior approval of the state’s House of Assembly.

“According to the Federal Bureau of Statistics, Ogun state’s Internally Generated Revenue has increased by 590 per cent in eight years totalling N74, 835, 979, 000.51.

“Why the outgoing administration still wants “injury-time” loans despite those already incurred, beats one’s imagination and leaves much to be desired. The incoming administration will not honour such shady loans.”

