Lady opens up about how she almost got molested by a potential abuser who spiked her drink

- Nigerian fashion entrepreneur, Sharon Ojong, has taken to social media to recount how her drink was spiked by a stranger she met at an event

- According to Ojong, the man in question had tried on several occasion to get her attention but she wouldn't budge and thus, reportedly laced her drink with a substance

- She revealed on her Instagram page her determination to ensure justice is brought upon the man whom she identified as Abraham Omotosho

The rape culture in Nigeria seems to be on the rise despite numerous campaigns, sensitization and the call for legal actions against the ill practice. Nigerian fashion entrepreneur, Sharon Ojong, left many people in shock after she revealed how she escaped getting abused by a stranger at an event in Lagos.

In the series of videos she put up, she recounted how she met a man identified as Abraham Omotosho at an event in Lagos. According to her, the man in question kept pestering her, much to her displeasure. She stated that he followed her all over the event even though she made it clear she was not interested.

She revealed that she eventually gave her number to him through which she was able to get his full name. Afterwards, he told her he was leaving the event. Ojong stated that it was a few minutes after he left, she took a sip from her drink and discovered it taste 'funny' and had particles in it. What scared her the most was the fact that she saw him standing by the bathroom door which her friend took her in to help.

See photo of her glass below:

Sharon Ojong revealed that although her mind is still blank due to the drugs, she is very certain he tried to drug her in order to take advantage of her. She wrote the following on her Instagram page as she shared a series of videos, talking about the incident.

"I’m so grateful to God for being with me as well as having a proactive friend who was with me and got me out of there ASAP. Although I’ve spoken to medical professionals and taken what I needed to get the acid and ingredients out of my system, the past 48hrs have been long and restless with the drug in my system. I feel extremely disparaged.

"For a second, I feared speaking out will attract ill-mannered and uncouth comments but he chose the wrong woman. I refuse to be discouraged and silent. Over two hundred women are being r*ped daily, with less than a hundred reporting to the police.

She revealed that she will not be discouraged from speaking out/@sharonojong

Source: Instagram

"Very few of these cases will be investigated, prosecuted, and no more than ten will result in a conviction and lenient sentence (with most perpetrators end up serving half their sentence). Most times nothing else has been done to pursue the investigation simply because victims can’t provide any information to take this investigation further.

"But thank God for social media, this type of men need to be shamed!!! P/S - For legal reasons, this post was taken down for more investigation. But back up now because I have never doubted my instincts and my suspect is blatantly lying instead of owning up and apologizing for attempting to kill or r*pe me."

