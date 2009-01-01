Home | News | General | Lucky woman delivers a set of sextuplets all in the space of 9 minutes (photo)

A woman from the United States has delivered six children, that is, a set of sextuplets in a span of just nine minutes. Many could not help but be happy for the woman as they took to wishing her lots and lots of goodwill.

Thelma Chiaka who resides in Houston gave birth to four sons and two daughters on Sunday, March 17. Even more, she had her bundles of joy in the space of just nine minutes.

According to Daily Mail, hospital staff members asserted that the kids are in the advanced neonatal intensive care unit where they are in stable condition.

The kids were born in the wee hours of the morning between 4.50am and 4.59am. Quite a time to put to bed!

Thelma Chiaka who resides in Houston gave birth to four boys and two daughters on Sunday, March 17. Photo: Women's Hspital of Texas

In March 2019, 28-year-old Evelyn Namukhula from Kakamega County delivered five kids through Cesarean section at Kakamega General Hospital.

The young mum who gave birth to three girls and two boys had four kids who reside with their father Herbert Nabwire in Sikokhe village, Navakholo constituency.

The mother of one was excited to welcome her bundles of joy into the world as she plead with good Samaritans to help provide for the newborns.

"I thank God for this miracle. However, I appeal to any well-wisher for any help because I will not be able to raise them alone," she said.

After her plight, well-wishers came through and showered the mother of nine with gifts hours before her kids developed breathing complications and got transferred to Eldoret County.

