Police arrest 12 hoodlums in Sokoto

The Police in Sokoto state have apprehended 12 suspected thugs in the state.

The suspects were paraded on Monday at the Police headquarters in the state capital.

Speaking at the event, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Sokoto Command, ASP Sadiq Abubakar, disclosed that the suspects were arrested on the 13th of March, 2019 by a team of Policemen at different locations within Sokoto city.

The PPRO said they were apprehended in their hideouts at Gidan Igwai, Old Garage, Central Motor Park, Gangare Gidan Dankure and manna area.

He added that the suspects were nabbed with dangerous weapons, hard drugs and dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

According to him, the suspects would be prosecuted after the investigations.

ASP Abubakar called on youths in the state to shun any form of violence before, during and after during the forthcoming supplementary elections.

He warned those planning to foment trouble to stay clear or face the wrath of the law.

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW