  29 minutes ago
- Christian Eriksen has become a summer target for Italian champions Juventus

- The Tottenham midfielder's contract has will expire at the end of 2019-20 season

- Eriksen have been one of the most dependable player in Mauricio Pochettino's side

Christian Eriksen has been on Real Madrid's radar in recent weeks but Serie A champions Juventus have joined in the race for the Tottenham star.

The Danish international has a year left in his contract after the end of the 2018-19 season and top European clubs are already lobbying for his signature.

Tottenham would prefer to sell the 27-year-old rather than let hi go for nothing next season with Spanish giants Real Madrid among top clubs interested in signing the former Ajax star.

