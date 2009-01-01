Home | News | General | BREAKING: Suspected Boko Haram terrorists attack Adamawa town

- There was an attack in the Michika local government area of Adamawa state on Monday, March 18

- Media reports claim that the said attack was carried out by some suspected Boko Haram terrorists

- An indigene of the community said that Boko Haram terrorists invaded Michika without resistance

Ahmad Sajoh, the Adamawa commissioner for information and strategy, on Monday, March 18, confirmed to newsmen that an attacked on Michika local government area of the state was carried out by some suspected Boko Haram insurgents, TVC News reports.

Moreover, a former local council chairman of the town who spoke on condition of anonymity said that he went into hiding in the mountains for safety when the tragedy ensued, although the police was yet to confirm the development.

The image maker of the Othman Abubakar, told newsmen that he is yet to be given information concerning the reported development by the police command in Michika.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that suspected members of the Boko Haram sect reportedly attacked a community in Michika local government area of Adamawa.

A source disclosed that the insurgents stormed the town on the night of Monday, February 4. Legit.ng gathered that Buba Marwa, a former military administrator of Lagos state, was from the town.

It was gathered that the incident happened after Marwa led 13 major generals, eight air vice marshals, two rear admirals, 11 brigadier-generals, nine air commodores, eight commodores and 17 former military administrators — all retired, to Aso Rock to endorse President Muhammadu Buhari.

