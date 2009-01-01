Home | News | General | Real Madrid plotting to poach Liverpool superstar and it is not Mohamed Salah
Real Madrid plotting to poach Liverpool superstar and it is not Mohamed Salah



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  1 hour ago
- Sadio Mane might be joining Spanish League giants Real Madrid at the end of this season

- The Senegalese star has been heavily linked with a move to join the Galacticos last summer

- The striker was said to have agreed personal deal with the club but Zidane's departure at the end of last summer ended the deal

Spanish League giants Real Madrid are reportedly planning to re-launch their interest in Liverpool striker Sadio Mane.

The Senegalese forward has been impressive for the Reds having scored 17 goals in 31 Premier League appearances this campaign.

He scored one of the goals that inspired his side to a slim won over Fulham at Craven Cottage as the Anfield side returns to the summit of the log temporarily.

READ ALSO: Lionel Messi returns to Argentina national team for the first time since Russia 2018

Daily Mail reports that Los Blancos tried signing the former Southampton forward last season but the deal ended up sinking as the star remained with his EPL side.

