Football experts pick their Premier League player of the year and Salah, Kane out of the race



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
- A selected number of pundits recently picked their Premier League's best player

- Majority of the football experts preferred Van Dijk over Sterling and Sergio Aguero

- Most them believe have been rock solid in defence because of the Dutch center-half

A couple of football experts have predicted who will emerge winner of the 2018-19 Premier League Player of the Year.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scooped the accolade in his first season at Anfield and Harry Kane who followed closely are not among the selected star picked by Mirror pundits.

Andy Dunn thinks center-back Virgil Van Dijk should win the award because his effectiveness in Jurgen Klopp's side.

