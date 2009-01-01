Home | News | General | Ubi is a bad guy - Davido, Special Spesh, react to beef between Iyanya and Ubi Franklin

- DMW boss, Davido, and his hype man, Special Spesh, have reacted to the feud between Iyanya and Ubi Franklin

- Iyanya had accused his former partner of betrayal after he claimed to discover his name was not on any forms showing him as a part owner

- Davido and Spesh seem to be amused by how the situation has played out

The Nigerian entertainment industry is a very interesting one especially when celebs who are seen as role models by many start to feud.

Social media was recently abuzz after music star, Iyanya, accused his former business partner, Ubi Franklin of betraying him and his trust. The singer claimed that things turned sour between them after he discovered that his name was not on any legal forms as a partner.

Ubi also fired back by claiming that Iyanya never liked another singer who was signed on to the label, Tekno, but that he wanted to benefit from his proceeds.

The whole issue had people on social media taking sides while some celebs also reacted. Music star, David, and his hype man, Special Spesh, have also joined those who have shared their opinions on the beef.

The DMW boss was spotted laughing with Spesh as they described Ubi as a bad guy. Spesh was even heard saying ‘Ubi skip the topic’ as they laughed on.

The statement was obviously a reference to Ubi's interview on Cool FM where he focused on the claims that Iyanya disliked Tekno rather than talking about the forgery and betrayal the singer had accused him of.

Davido, Special Spesh mock Iyanya and Ubi Franklin in new video

Source: Instagram

See the video below:

Meanwhile Legit.ng previously reported that Tekno has also reacted to the feud between Ubi and Iyanya.

Tekno posted a photo of himself looking unbothered as he explained that “My elders tripping”. From the singer's reaction it is obvious that he is bent on remaining neutral as he watches things unfold.

Interview with Nigerian music star Iyanya | Legit TV

[embedded content]

