Home | News | General | Breaking: Delta state govt suspends little Success' headmistress over viral video

- A lot of issues seems to rolling out after the recent viral video of little Success Adegor from Delta state

- The Delta state government on Monday, March 18, suspended the headmistress of Success school, Vero Igbigwe

- This was as the Igbigwe could not explain the alleged illegal collection of examination levies from the pupils to the state commissioner for education, Barrister Chiedu Ebie

Vero Igbigwe, the headmistress of little Success Adegor of Okotie-Eboh Primary School 1 in Sapele, has been suspended by the Delta state government.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

She was suspended on Monday, March 18, when the Delta state commissioner for education, Barrister Chiedu Ebie, paid a visit to the school, The Nation reports.

According to the commissioner, Igigwe was unable to explain the alleged illegal collection of examination levies from the pupils.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Success was sent home from school for not paying her school fees and she complained at the punishment. Success even revealed that she would rather be flogged instead of being sent home.

Since the video went viral on Instagram, a number of Nigerians have reacted in various ways. Many people found the girl’s action funny while others were saddened that she would be denied an education over her parent’s inability to pay her fees.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

Lagos School Collapse: Pregnant woman, children among those affected - Residents | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...