- Lionel Messi was part part of the Argentine national team squad who trained for their clash against Venezuela this weekend

- The Barcelona captain has featured for the South American side since they crashed out of the 2018 World Cup in Russia

- Messi returned home on the back of his hat-trick for his Spanish League club in their 4-1 win over Real Betis

Barcelona star Lionel Messi took part in Argentina's training fir the first time since they crashed out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The 31-year-old could not help his south American side avoid defeat to eventual winners France in the last 16 stage last summer.

He has however decided to stage a return to the national team nine months after the expiration of his self assigned holiday.

Messi's only goal at the FIFA organised tourney last year came against Nigeria in their last Group D match in June.

Daily Mail reports the attacker has missed six friendlies under new coach Lionel Scaloni, who has won four, drawn one and lost in the process.

Meanwhile, the Argentine national team battle Venezuela on Friday before taking on Morocco four days later.

Scaloni said after inviting Messi: "We’ll decide later if he plays one game or two. I will make that decision."

The 31-year-old has been in an incredible form for Barcelona this campaign having scored 29 goals and 12 assists in 26 La Liga appearances this term.

He netted hat-trick in his side 4-1 win over Real Betis as they remain atop of the La Liga table with ten matches to the end of the season.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lionel Messi scored stunning hat-trick for Barcelona in their 4-1 win over Real Betis over the weekend.

The goals ensured the 31-year-old stretched his La Liga goal tally to 29 after 26 matches this campaign, while he has also assisted 12 other goals.

His goals also meant that the Catalans maintain their leadership on the Spanish League table with just 10 matches to wrap up the 2018-19 season.

