Jubilation in Argentina as Lionel Messi trains with the national team for the first time in 9 months



- Lionel Messi was part part of the Argentine national team squad who trained for their clash against Venezuela this weekend

- The Barcelona captain has featured for the South American side since they crashed out of the 2018 World Cup in Russia

- Messi returned home on the back of his hat-trick for his Spanish League club in their 4-1 win over Real Betis

Barcelona star Lionel Messi took part in Argentina's training fir the first time since they crashed out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The 31-year-old could not help his south American side avoid defeat to eventual winners France in the last 16 stage last summer.

He has however decided to stage a return to the national team nine months after the expiration of his self assigned holiday.

Messi's only goal at the FIFA organised tourney last year came against Nigeria in their last Group D match in June.

