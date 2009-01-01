Home | News | General | APC calls for cancellation of elections in Cross River state

- Stakeholders of the Cross River APC cast doubt on the credibility of the general elections conducted by INEC in the state

- Hilliard Eta, the APC south-south national vice chairman, describes the elections that were conducted by the electoral commission as a sham that would not stand the test of time

Cross River stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have called for the cancellation and a re-run of the February 23 and March 9, governorship, National Assembly and State House of Assembly elections in the state.

Hilliard Eta, the APC south-south national vice chairman, made the call on Monday, March 18, in Abuja while speaking with newsmen on the outcome of the elections.

Eta described the elections that were conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as a sham and would not stand the test of time.

“The National Assembly, Governorship and State Assembly elections organised by INEC in Cross River on February 23 and March 9, are a sham.

“The elections cannot stand the test of time; the contest was not just between the APC candidates on one hand and the candidates of other parties that participated in the exercise on the other hand.

“The contest was between the APC candidates on one hand and the ruling party in the state, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), INEC, and the state security forces on the other,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged President Muhammadu Buhari of rigging the Saturday, February 23, presidential election.

Nigerian Tribune reports that the party said President Buhari's statement that he would not intervene on behalf of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the supplementary election scheduled in states where the gubernatorial elections were declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was an affirmation that he rigged the presidential election.

Legit.ng gathered that the main opposition party said that President Buhari’s position was a direct confession that the presidency used its overbearing influence to rig the February 23 presidential election.

