JAMB to publish names of all impersonators for the past 10 years

- JAMB says the names of impersonators in the past 10 years would soon be published to serve as deterrent to others who continue to impersonate in JAMB’s examinations

- JAMB’s registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, states that some of these people impersonate even when they are already graduates while some impersonate as undergraduates

- Oloyede notes that JAMB board has introduced new innovations for successful conduct of 2019 UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has disclosed that it is planning to release the names of people who have impersonated in its examinations in the past ten years.

JAMB’s registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, made the disclosure on Monday, March 18, during a meeting of critical stakeholders on strategic planning and preparations for supervision and evaluation of administration of 2019 UTME, Vanguard reports.

He said the names of impersonators in the past 10 years would soon be published to serve as deterrent to others who continue to impersonate in JAMB’s examinations despite the different measures adopted so far by the board to curb the menace.

"We are making arrangements to compile and publish names of all the people that have impersonated in out examinations in the past ten years,” Oloyede said.

“Some of these people impersonated even when they were already graduates. Some impersonated as undergraduates.

“They impersonated using different names but the same fingerprints. Some of them are now in different high places and by the time we publish these names, those now in high places will be exposed."

Oloyede also said JAMB said the board has introduced new innovations for successful conduct of 2019 UTME

He said a robust item banks with appropriate safeguard had been developed by moving toward open examination with one million questions per subject which would soon be effected.

The registrar called on candidates to comply with the rules of engagement governing the registration and examination of the UTME.

