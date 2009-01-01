Home | News | General | Nigerian Army confirms killing of garrison commander

- An army spokesman, Major Yahaya Nasir Kabara, confirms reports about the shooting of the Garrison Commander of 33 Artillery Brigade in Shadawanka Barracks, Mohammed Barack

- It is still not clear whether the unidentified gunmen that shot the officer dead were bandits or assassins

- Barack was reported to have been riding a power bike when he was shot on Jos-Bauchi highway, while returning from Kaduna

An army spokesman has confirmed the killing of Col Mohammed Barack, the Garrison Commander of 33 Artillery Brigade of Nigerian Army in Shadawanka Barracks, Bauchi,

Unidentified gunmen killed the officer on Sunday, March 17. It was not clear whether he was killed by bandits or assassins, The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Barack, who was riding a power bike, was shot on Jos-Bauchi highway, while returning from Kaduna. The officer hailed from Kano state.

The spokesperson of 33 Artillery Brigade, Major Yahaya Nasir Kabara, confirmed the shooting.

“Yes, it’s true,” he said

“Investigation is ongoing, I will get back to you when the finding is out. Let me communicate with my Commander, I will get back to you.” he said.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that suspected gunmen have killed the garrison commander of 33 Artillery Brigade of Nigerian Army in Shadawanka Barracks, Bauchi, Col. Mohammed Barack.

According to Punch Newspaper, the incident which took place on Bauchi – Jos Road has raised panic in the state.

