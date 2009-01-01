Home | News | General | Premier League star sets 1 record at France training camp ahead of Euro 2020 qualifiers
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 32 minutes ago
- N'Golo Kante was the first player to hit France training base -five-hours before Monday's meeting deadline

- The Chelsea ace missed training back in November after arriving camp 42 minutes behind the scheduled time

- Didier Deschamps directed all squad members to arrive Les Bleus base at Clairefontaine by 1pm Monday

N'Golo Kante set a new record after arriving France training camp on Monday, March 18, five hour ahead of deadline for Les Bleus squad meeting.

The Sun citing L’Equipe, claim France manager Didier Deschamps directed all invited players to hit Les Bleus base at Clairefontaine by 1pm today ahead of their trip to Moldova on Friday, March 22.

